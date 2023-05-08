FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central scored in every inning but one en route to an 8-2 triumph over Columbus East in a first-round game of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday evening.
The Highlanders got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first frame. They added single runs in the second, third and sixth while also tallying twice in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Noah Wathen and Clayton Schroeder led Floyd at the plate. Wathen went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Schroeder was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice.
On the mound, Wathen allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out three over the first four frames. Seth Newkirk and Blane Metz combined to allow three hits over the final three innings.
The Highlanders (15-6) will host the winner of Tuesday’s game between Jennings County and Jeffersonville in a tourney semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 8, COLUMBUS EAST 2
Columbus East 011 000 0 — 2 7 1
Floyd Central 311 021 X — 8 6 1
W — Noah Wathen. L — J. Clark. 2B — E. Tindell (CE), C. Williams (CE), Travis Combs (FC), Clayton Schroeder (FC), Wathen (FC).
BRAVES OUTLAST BULLDOGS
ORLEANS — Class A No. 6 Borden outslugged host Orleans for a 13-10 triumph Monday.
The Bulldogs led 5-2 through two innings before the Braves battled back to score six times in the top of the third to go up by three. Orleans answered with two runs in the third and fourth frames to retake the lead at 9-8. Each team then tallied single runs in the fifth before the Braves scored thrice in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh for the win.
Alex Schuler and Dylan Toler each went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead Borden's offensive onslaught. Schuler's grand slam highlighted the Braves' third frame.
Michael McVoy added a pair of hits, including a double, and also picked up the win on the mound. In 3 2/3 innings of relief, McVoy allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out three.
"Schuler and Toler had big nights at the plate, but we had a lot of guys that got on, scored or drove in runs tonight — and we needed them all," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Michael McVoy in relief was a big shot in the arm. He had his best outing on the mound in a game that was just not going our way. This one was tough sledding the whole way, we're glad to come away with the win."
The Braves (11-6) is scheduled to host Lanesville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BORDEN 13, ORLEANS 10
Borden 116 013 1 — 13 14 2
Orleans 322 210 0 — 10 15 2
W — Michael McVoy (2-0). L — Bryce Berning. 2B — Alex Schuler (B), Dylan Toler (B), Brody Kennedy (B), McVoy (B), Bryce Berning (O), Blake Love (O), Kaden Berning (O). HR — Schuler (B). Records — Borden 11-6, Orleans 6-11.
