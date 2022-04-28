HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Floyd Central takes down Kentucky's No. 1 team

FLOYDS KNOBS — A pair of Floyd Central pitchers held Louisville St. Xavier, the No. 1 team in Kentucky, to two hits in a 3-1 victory over the visiting Tigers on Thursday night at Highlander Field.
Bishop Letson started the game and Bailey Taylor finished it on the mound for the Highlanders. Letson, a junior right-hander who has committed to Purdue, allowed one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out five over the first four frames. Taylor, a senior right-hander, came on in the fifth and walked one while striking out four over the final three innings.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Floyd scored all three of its runs.
Sophomore catcher Justin Early got things going with a single — one of seven for the Highlanders. Courtesy runner Caleb Miller then stole second before scoring on a single by Taylor. Letson and Ty Becker added RBIs later in the frame.
Early and senior Dylan Hogan led Floyd at the plate. Early went 2-for-3 while Hogan was 2-for-2 while scoring a run.
The visiting Tigers, who topped Kentucky No. 2 Trinity 8-2 Wednesday night, scored their lone run in the fourth frame.
The Highlanders (8-4) are scheduled to visit Class 4A No. 2 Evansville North on Saturday afternoon.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, LOU. ST. XAVIER 1
St. Xavier 000 100 0 — 1 2 0
Floyd Central 003 000 X — 3 7 2
W — Bishop Letson. L — I. Milliner. Records — Louisville St. Xavier 21-6, Floyd Central 8-4.
BRAVES BEAT BNL
BEDFORD — Dylan Toler's two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the eighth inning gave Class A No. 3 Borden a 2-0 triumph at Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday night.
A trio of Braves pitchers — Mason Jones, Kaden Holmes and Garrett Schmidt — limited the Stars to four hits in the win.
"Our pitchers threw really well, and our defense made some great plays behind them," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Holmes pitched great to get the win in relief, but Mason Jones was fantastic in his start. He pitched his best game of the season. He gave us five scoreless innings before we put the ball in our relievers' hands, and they all delivered."
So did Borden (10-3-1) in the eighth. Jones singled with one out before Alex Schuler doubled him to third. The Stars then intentionally walked Gavin Gentry to load the bases. After AJ Agnew grounded into a fielder's choice (a force out at home), Toler came through in the clutch.
"Toler came up huge with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth to push us over the top," Stotts said.
BORDEN 2, BEDFORD NL 0
Borden 000 000 02 — 2 6 1
Bedford NL 000 000 00 — 0 4 1
W — Kaden Holmes (3-1). L — Pemberton SV — Garrett Schmidt (1). 2B — Dalton (BNL), Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 10-3-1, Bedford NL 6-8.
HORNETS STING EAGLES
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville got another strong pitching performance from Logan Holland en route to a 7-2 victory over visiting Lanesville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday.
The junior, who tossed a five-inning perfect game last week, allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three in a complete-game effort.
The Hornets scored six unanswered runs in the win. Trailing 2-1 through 3 1/2 innings, they tied it up in the bottom of the fourth before scoring once in the fifth to take the lead. Henryville then put the game away with a four-run sixth.
Sam Gilles and Eli Kleinert led the Hornets at the plate. Gilles went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring three times. Kleinert went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once.
HENRYVILLE 7, LANESVILLE 2
Lanesville 001 100 0 — 2 8 4
Henryville 010 114 X — 7 6 1
W — Logan Holland. L — Gibson. 2B — Eli Kleinert (H), Sam Gilles (H) 2, Guernsey (L).
PIRATES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Charlestown downed Clarksville 7-3 Thursday evening.