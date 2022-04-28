 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOFTBALL GIRLS’ TENNIS LATE WEDNESDAY BASEBALL BOYS’ GOLF BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Floyd Central takes down Kentucky's No. 1 team

4-28-22_StX@FloydCentral_BB_02897.jpg

Floyd Central senior Dylan Hogan celebrates before scoring at home plate during the Highlanders’ 3-1 victory over St. Xavier on Thursday night.

FLOYDS KNOBS — A pair of Floyd Central pitchers held Louisville St. Xavier, the No. 1 team in Kentucky, to two hits in a 3-1 victory over the visiting Tigers on Thursday night at Highlander Field.

Bishop Letson started the game and Bailey Taylor finished it on the mound for the Highlanders. Letson, a junior right-hander who has committed to Purdue, allowed one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out five over the first four frames. Taylor, a senior right-hander, came on in the fifth and walked one while striking out four over the final three innings.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Floyd scored all three of its runs.

Sophomore catcher Justin Early got things going with a single — one of seven for the Highlanders. Courtesy runner Caleb Miller then stole second before scoring on a single by Taylor. Letson and Ty Becker added RBIs later in the frame.

4-28-22_StX@FloydCentral_BB_02729.jpg

Floyd Central second baseman Kayden Linares throws to first base during the Highlanders’ 3-1 victory over St. Xavier on Thursday night.

Early and senior Dylan Hogan led Floyd at the plate. Early went 2-for-3 while Hogan was 2-for-2 while scoring a run.

The visiting Tigers, who topped Kentucky No. 2 Trinity 8-2 Wednesday night, scored their lone run in the fourth frame.

The Highlanders (8-4) are scheduled to visit Class 4A No. 2 Evansville North on Saturday afternoon.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 3, LOU. ST. XAVIER 1

St. Xavier           000     100     0 — 1 2 0 

Floyd Central     003     000     X — 3 7 2

     W — Bishop Letson. L — I. Milliner. Records — Louisville St. Xavier 21-6, Floyd Central 8-4. 

4-28-22_StX@FloydCentral_BB_02950.jpg

Floyd Central junior Bishop Letson fires a pitch to the plate during the Highlanders’ 3-1 victory over visiting Louisville St. Xavier on Thursday night.

BRAVES BEAT BNL 

BEDFORD — Dylan Toler's two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the eighth inning gave Class A No. 3 Borden a 2-0 triumph at Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday night. 

A trio of Braves pitchers — Mason Jones, Kaden Holmes and Garrett Schmidt — limited the Stars to four hits in the win. 

"Our pitchers threw really well, and our defense made some great plays behind them," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Holmes pitched great to get the win in relief, but Mason Jones was fantastic in his start. He pitched his best game of the season. He gave us five scoreless innings before we put the ball in our relievers' hands, and they all delivered."

So did Borden (10-3-1) in the eighth. Jones singled with one out before Alex Schuler doubled him to third. The Stars then intentionally walked Gavin Gentry to load the bases. After AJ Agnew grounded into a fielder's choice (a force out at home), Toler came through in the clutch.   

"Toler came up huge with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth to push us over the top," Stotts said. 

BORDEN 2, BEDFORD NL 0

Borden           000     000     02 — 2 6 1

Bedford NL     000     000     00 — 0 4 1

     W — Kaden Holmes (3-1). L — Pemberton SV — Garrett Schmidt (1). 2B — Dalton (BNL), Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 10-3-1, Bedford NL 6-8. 

HORNETS STING EAGLES

HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville got another strong pitching performance from Logan Holland en route to a 7-2 victory over visiting Lanesville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday. 

LoganHolland head shot

Logan Holland

The junior, who tossed a five-inning perfect game last week, allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three in a complete-game effort. 

The Hornets scored six unanswered runs in the win. Trailing 2-1 through 3 1/2 innings, they tied it up in the bottom of the fourth before scoring once in the fifth to take the lead. Henryville then put the game away with a four-run sixth. 

Sam Gilles and Eli Kleinert led the Hornets at the plate. Gilles went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring three times. Kleinert went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once.  

.

HENRYVILLE 7, LANESVILLE 2

Lanesville     001     100     0 — 2 8 4

Henryville     010     114     X — 7 6 1

     W — Logan Holland. L — Gibson. 2B — Eli Kleinert (H), Sam Gilles (H) 2, Guernsey (L). 

.

PIRATES CLIP CLARKSVILLE

CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Charlestown downed Clarksville 7-3 Thursday evening. 

Tags

Trending Video