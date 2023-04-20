FLOYDS KNOBS — A five-run first inning propelled Class 4A No. 8 Floyd Central to a 6-3 victory over visiting Louisville Trinity, one of Kentucky’s top teams, Wednesday evening.
The Highlanders’ big first frame was highlighted by Kayden Linares’ three-RBI double and Seth Newkirk’s solo home run.
Newkirk, Ty Becker and Casey Schroeder had two hits apiece to lead the way for Floyd, which added a single run in the sixth.
Bishop Letson, the first of four Highlander pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out seven over the first four frames.
FLOYD CENTRAL 6, LOUISVILLE TRINITY 3
Lou. Trinity 200 000 1 — 3 4 3
Floyd Central 500 001 X — 6 10 2
W — Bishop Letson. L — K. Campbell. 2B — Kayden Linares (FC), C. Warfield (T). HR — Seth Newkirk (FC).
PIONEERS ROLL OVER GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 7 Providence rolled to a 20-3 five-inning win at Clarksville in the annual Town Championship game Wednesday.
The Pioneers plated six runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and nine in the fourth. The Generals, meanwhile, tallied two runs in the first and one in the second.
Luke Kruer paced Providence’s 14-hit attack. The junior went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs while touching home twice. Three others — Jack Beyl, Brian Wall and Nathan Julius — added two hits apiece. Beyl went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while walking twice, stealing five bases and scoring four times. Wall was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs while touching home three times. Julius went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while scoring once.
Additionally, Grant Borden and Brantley Whitlock drove in two runs apiece while Borden touched home three times and Whitlock twice.
Noah Crone, the first of four Providence pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits while walking two and fanning five over the first two innings.
The Pioneers (9-1) is scheduled to host 3A No. 7 Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The Generals (1-9) are slated to visit Lanesville at the same time.
PROVIDENCE 20, CLARKSVILLE 3
Providence 632 90 — 20 14 3
Clarksville 210 00 — 3 2 8
W — Noah Crone. L — Max Scowden. 2B — Nathan Julius (P), Brian Wall (P) 2, Jack Beyl. 3B — Luke Kruer (P) 2. Records — Providence 9-1, Clarksville 1-9.
