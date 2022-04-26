RAMSEY — Dylan Hogan pitched his second no-hitter in less than two weeks to lead Floyd Central to a 10-0 win at North Harrison in high school baseball action Tuesday evening.
The senior right-hander walked one and struck out 10 over the seven innings just 11 days after throwing a no-no against Madison.
Hogan also helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring once. He also got plenty of help from his teammates as the Highlanders scored single runs in the first and sixth innings, five in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Bailey Taylor and Kayden Linares had three hits apiece for Floyd. Taylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI while scoring twice. Linares was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Jake Thompson and Landon Hemard added two hits apiece. Thompson also touched home twice while Hemard drove in a run and scored one as well.
FLOYD CENTRAL 10, NORTH HARRISON 0
Floyd Central 100 051 3 — 10 16 1
North Harrison 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
W — Dylan Hogan. L — J. Cooper. 2B — Landon Hemard (FC), Kayden Linares (FC). 3B — Jake Thompson (FC).
BRAVES BLAST SENATORS
BORDEN — Class A No. 3 Borden rode an opportunistic offense, and an error-free defense, to a 12-2 six-inning victory over visiting West Washington on Tuesday evening.
The Braves tallied two runs in the first, third and fourth frames before ending the game early with a six-run sixth.
"We were able to take advantage of some miscues, but the Senators will get those problems lined out. They have a lot of young talent and will be tough come tournament-time," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "The top of our order came up big tonight, especially Alex Schuler in the leadoff spot. Brody Kennedy gave us a quality start on the mound to get the W."
Schuler went 3-for-4 with two doubles while scoring three times. He also walked, stole a base and drove in the game-winning runs in the sixth. Kaden Holmes added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Braves (9-3-1).
BORDEN 12, WEST WASHINGTON 2
West Wash 000 200 — 2 5 4
Borden 202 206 — 12 9 0
W — Brody Kennedy (1-0). L — Tate Timberlake (2-3). 2B — Alex Schuler (B) 2, Kaden Holmes (B), Brody Kennedy (B). Records — West Washington 6-5, Borden 9-3-1.
DRAGONS DOWN HORNETS
SELLERSBURG — An 11-run first inning sparked Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek to a 15-1 victory over visiting Henryville on Tuesday evening.
Dane DeWees picked up the victory on the mound and also helped his own cause at the plate with a triple.
Jace Burton led the Dragons' attack, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Bailey Hale, Tyler Bach and Greyson Durick added two hits apiece. Bach doubled twice and Hale once for Creek (12-5).
RED DEVILS EDGE CHARGERS
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Behind a strong performance from Chate Amick on the mound, Jeffersonville edged host Bullitt East (Ky.) 3-2 Tuesday evening.
The senior right-hander allowed two unearned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out 11 in the complete-game effort.
The Red Devils only had three hits, but they made the most of them. Brett Denby had an RBI-double, Kannon Stull hit a solo home run and Jaret Phillips had an RBI-single for Jeff, which scored once in the fourth and twice in the sixth.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BULLITT EAST (KY.) 2
Jeffersonville 000 102 0 — 3 3 3
Bullitt East 000 100 1 — 2 4 1
W — Chate Amick. L — L. Troklus. 2B — Brett Denby (J). HR — Kannon Stull (J).
EAGLES TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Austin downed New Washington 12-2 Tuesday.
PIRATES CLIP CUBS
MADISON — Jeremiah Hasler threw a complete-game, four-hitter in Charlestown's 3-1 win at Madison on Tuesday evening.
Hasler also walked one and struck out four while going the distance for the Pirates.
Lucas Gillespie led Charlestown at the plate, going 2-for-4.
PIONEERS WIN
MARENGO — Visiting Providence rolled to a 37-4 win at Crawford County on Tuesday evening.
