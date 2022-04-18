FLOYDS KNOBS — A 10-run second inning propelled Floyd Central to a 11-0 five-inning victory over visiting Castle on Saturday.
Bailey Taylor led the Highlanders to the win. The senior went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate while scoring once. On the mound, the right-hander allowed four hits while walking one and striking out three in the complete-game effort.
Also for Floyd, Dylan Hogan had a pair of hits while Jake Thompson drove in a trio of runs.
Noah Wathen, Ty Becker and Brady Harvey each touched home twice for the Highlanders, who are scheduled to visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. today.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, CASTLE
Castle 000 00 — 0 4 2
Floyd Central 0(10)1 0X — 11 7 0
W — Bailey Taylor. L — Lambert. 2B — Masen Moravec (FC). 3B — Jake Thompson (FC).
DOGS DOWN PIRATES
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany started fast and rolled to a 10-0 five-inning triumph over visiting Charlestown on Saturday at Mt. Tabor.
The Bulldogs tallied four runs in the first inning, three in the second and three in the fourth to end the game early.
Carson Chandler led New Albany’s 10-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Tucker Biven and Landon Tiesing added two hits apiece. Both doubled once while Biven also drove in a pair of runs.
Chase Loesch picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed four hits while walking two and striking out three over four innings.
New Albany (5-4) is scheduled to host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Meanwhile the Pirates (3-6) are slated to host Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. this evening.
NEW ALBANY 10, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 000 00 — 0 4 0
New Albany 430 3X — 10 10 0
W — Chase Loesch (2-0). L — Brandon Broady. 2B — Ethan French (C), Tucker Biven (NA), Landon Tiesing (NA), Carson Chandler (NA), Kadin Bush (NA). Records — Charlestown 3-6, New Albany 5-4.
REBELS TOP PIONEERS
ROCKPORT — Host South Spencer tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth to top Class 2A No. 4 Providence 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
Max Beatty had a pair of hits, including a double, to pace the Pioneers at the plate.
Providence (4-6) is scheduled to visit Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
SOUTH SPENCER 2, PROVIDENCE 0
Providence 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
South Spencer 000 020 X — 2 5 0
W — A. Tindle. L — Hayden Vissing. 2B — Nathan Julius (P), Max Beatty (P), H. Compton (SS). Records — Providence 4-6, South Spencer 4-2.
GENERALS, HORNETS SPLIT
HENRYVILLE — Clarksville and host Henryville split a doubleheader Saturday.
The Generals won the first game 12-5 before the Hornets took the second 5-3.
In the opener, a seven-run ninth inning propelled Clarksville to victory. Seven players combined for 12 hits in the win.
Brandon Lilly and Caleb Cummings had three hits apiece. Lilly doubled and drove in two runs while Cummings drove in a run and scored twice. Luke Cain added a pair of hits.
Cummings picked up the victory on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking four and striking out four over the final 4 1/3 innings.
Cade Riley led Henryville at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs while scoring twice. Tyler Orberson added two hits, including a double, while scoring thrice.
In the second game, the Hornets made the most of their five hits and got a pair of solid pitching performances.
Sam Guernsey picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out two over the first five innings. Orberson came on after that and allowed one hit while walking one and striking out two over the final two frames.
The Hornets (3-5) are slated to host Eastern at 5 p.m. this afternoon while the Generals (3-3) are scheduled to entertain Providence at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
CLARKSVILLE 12, HENRYVILLE 5
Clarksville 010 000 317 — 12 12 3
Henryville 200 011 010 — 5 8 4
W — Caleb Cummings. L — Hayden Barbour. 2B — Brandon Lilly (C), Tyler Orberson (H).
HENRYVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 3
Clarksville 200 010 0 — 3 6 2
Henryville 130 100 X — 5 5 5
W — Sam Guernsey. L — Luke Cain. 2B — Sam Gilles. Records — Clarksville 3-3, Henryville 3-5.
DRAGONS, BULL DOGS SPLIT
COLUMBUS — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek split a doubleheader at Columbus North on Saturday.
The host Bull Dogs won the first game 4-0 before the Dragons took the second 7-2.
In the opener, North tallied two runs in the fourth and fifth frames en route to victory.
Dane DeWees had two of Creek’s three hits, including a double.
In the second game, Dominic Decker led the Dragons to victory. The senior picked up the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out four over six frames. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring once.
Bailey Hale added a pair of hits while DeWees drove in a pair and scored twice.
The Dragons (7-5) are scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. today.
COLUMBUS NORTH 4, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Columbus North 000 220 X — 4 6 0
W — Zach Wager. L — Preston Burton. 2B — Dane DeWees (SC).
SILVER CREEK 7, COLUMBUS NORTH 2
Silver Creek 210 004 0 — 7 8 0
Columbus North 200 000 0 — 2 4 8
W — Dominic Decker. L — Harmon. 2B — Burton (SC). Records — Silver Creek 7-5, Columbus North 2-2-1.
BRAVES GO 2-0
SEYMOUR — Class A No. 5 Borden won a pair of games at Trinity Lutheran’s Cougar Invitational on Saturday.
The Braves beat Highlands Latin (Ky.) 4-1 in their first game before topping the host Cougars 9-1.
In its opener, Borden scored one run in the top of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie before tacking on two more in the seventh. Kaden Holmes picked up the victory on the mound.
In the Braves’ second game, they tallied two runs in the first inning, five in the second and one in the fourth and fifth frames before the game was called due to darkness. Shawn Condon notched the win on the mound while also helping his own cause with a double.
“Two wins … it was a good day for sure,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “We had solid pitching today from all of our guys and really great defense. We managed to get key hits in some clutch situations. But I loved our energy the most. The kids were a single unit and it was awesome to see. It really helped to carry us through.”
The Braves (5-2) are scheduled to host Austin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BORDEN 4, HIGHLANDS LATIN (KY.) 1
Borden 000 101 2 — 4 5 0
Latin 000 100 0 — 1 9 2
W — Kaden Holmes (2-1). L — Harding. 2B — Dylan Toler (B). Records — Borden 4-2, Highlands Latin 4-4.
BORDEN 9, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1
Borden 250 11 — 9 10 0
Lutheran 100 00 — 1 5 1
W — Shawn Condon (1-0). L — Pollert. 2B — Voelker (TL), Broughton (TL), Gavin Gentry (B), Shawn Condon (B). Records — Borden 5-2, Trinity Lutheran 1-7.
TROJANS DOWN DEVILS
INDIANAPOLIS — Class 4A No. 2 Center Grove rode a six-run third inning to a 9-6 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday.
Jeff led 2-1 through 2 1/2 innings before the Trojans' six-spot. The Red Devils scored another run in the fifth to get within 7-3, but Center Grove scored twice more in the sixth. Jeffersonville rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, but they weren't enough.
Garrison Barile topped the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs while scoring twice.
Sophomore Jaret Phillips led Jeffersonville at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Brett Denby added two hits while scoring twice.
Max McEwen absorbed the loss on the mound. The senior allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits while walking four and striking out two in two innings.
The Red Devils are scheduled to visit New Albany at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
CENTER GROVE 9, JEFFERSONVILLE 6
Jeffersonville 101 010 3 — 6 7 3
Center Grove 106 002 X — 9 8 6
W — Jacob Wilson. L — Max McEwen. 2B — Jaret Phillips (J). HR — Garrison Barlie (CG). Records — Jeffersonville 5-3, Center Grove 8-0-1.
