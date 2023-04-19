FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 8 Floyd Central scored in every frame but one in an 11-1 six-inning victory over visiting Jennings County on Tuesday.
Highlanders starter Coen Evrard kept the Panthers in check. The junior left-hander allowed one earned run on one hit while walking two and striking out 12 in the first 5 1/3 innings. Zach Tripure came on in the sixth and got the final two outs.
Masen Moravec and Seth Newkirk led Floyd at the plate. Moravec went 2-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs while touching home once. Newkirk also was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while scoring twice.
Additionally, Travis Combs added a triple and two RBIs while touching home twice. Justin Early also doubled and drove in four runs for the Highlanders.
Floyd Central (8-3) is scheduled to host Louisville Trinity at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Jennings County 000 001 — 1 2 2
Floyd Central 224 102 — 11 8 1
W — Coen Evrard. L — O. Kipper. 2B — Justin Early (FC). 3B — Travis Combs (FC), Seth Newkirk (FC), Masen Moravec (FC).
DEVILS DEFEAT FAIRDALE
JEFFERSONVILLE — A three-run sixth inning lifted Jeffersonville to a 7-4 victory over visiting Fairdale (Ky.) on Tuesday evening.
The Red Devils scored single runs in the second, third and fourth before the Bulldogs scored four times in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Jeff tied it up in the bottom of the inning, then tallied thrice in the sixth to take control.
Four different players — Jaden Hart, Caiden White, Jaret Phillips and Brett Denby — had two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Hart went 2-for-4 while touching home twice. White was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles while scoring once. Phillips went 2-for-4 with two triples and an RBi while touching home once. Denby was 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring once.
Ryan Crawford and Dakota Pitman added two RBIs apiece for Jeff.
Lane Jaggers picked up the win on the mound. The junior allowed one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out two over the final three innings.
JEFFERSONVILLE 7, FAIRDALE 4
Fairdale 000 040 0 — 4 4 1
Jeffersonville 011 113 X — 7 10 0
W — Lane Jaggers. L — D. Hicks. 2B — W. Tingle (F), Caiden White (J) 2. 3B — Jaret Phillips (J) 2.
WARRIORS TOP TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Visiting Christian Academy clobbered Crothersville 15-4 for its first win of the season Tuesday.
It was also the first victory for Warriors coach Joey Koenig.
PIRATES CLIP COUGARS
SEYMOUR — Class 3A No. 10 Charlestown downed Trinity Lutheran 6-2 Tuesday evening.
The visiting Pirates plated a single run in the first inning, three in the third, one in the fifth and another in the sixth en route to victory.
Dawson Boyd and Jeremiah Hasler led Charlestown at the plate. Boyd went 2-for-3 with a triple while touching home three times. Hasler was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs while scoring once.
Ryan Sheilds, Nick Broady and Boomer Hester added one RBI apiece for the Pirates.
That was enough offense for winning pitcher Dallas Crace. The junior allowed two unearned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out eight in the complete-game effort.
Charlestown (9-0) is scheduled to host Scottsburg at 5 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTOWN 6, TRINITY LUTHERAN 2
Charlestown 103 011 0 — 6 7 2
Trinity Lutheran 101 000 0 — 2 4 4
W — Dallas Crace. L — C. Bode. 2B — Boomer Hester (CH), N. Finke (TL). 3B — Dawson Boyd (CH). Records — Charlestown 9-0, Trinity Lutheran 5-5.
DRAGONS DOWN O’S
COLUMBUS — Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek clobbered host Columbus East 12-0 Tuesday evening.
The Dragons (9-3) are scheduled to visit Providence at 6 p.m. Thursday.
HORNETS STING EASTERN
PEKIN — A five-run sixth inning propelled Henryville to a 7-4 win at Eastern on Tuesday evening.
The Hornets scored once in the second before their big sixth frame. They added another in the seventh before the Musketeers rallied for four in their final at-bat.
Four players — Cade Riley, Hayden Barbour, Layton Walton and Logan Holland — had two hits apiece for Henryville, which finished with 11. Riley went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while touching home once. Barbour was 2-for-5 with two RBIs while scoring a run. Walton went 2-for-2 while touching home twice. Holland was 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring a run.
Jack Bridges picked up the win on the mound. The freshman allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking five and fanning five over six innings. Barbour came on in the seventh to get the final three outs.
Henryville (5-4) is slated to host Shawe Memorial at 5 p.m. Thursday.
HENRYVILLE 7, EASTERN 4
Henryville 010 005 1 — 7 11 2
Eastern 000 000 4 — 4 4 0
W — Jack Bridges. L — B. Snelling. 2B — Cade Riley (H) 2, Conner Gilstrap (E).
