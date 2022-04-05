CLARKSVILLE — The Class 2A No. 1 Providence baseball team rolled to a 19-2 five-inning victory over visiting Eastern in a matchup of sectional foes Tuesday night.
In their first game with members from their state-championship basketball team on the field, the Pioneers plated nine runs in the first frame, eight in the third and two in the fourth.
Casey Kaelin led Providence’s eight-hit attack. The junior went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring three times. Six others (Luke Kruer, Cody Jackson, Jack Beyl, Nathan Julius, Hayden Vissing and Brantley Whitlock) added base hits for the Pioneers. Jackson and Kruer, both of whom doubled, drove in three and two runs respectively. Whitlock also knocked in a trio of runs.
Meanwhile Cole Huett and Julius scored three runs apiece while Jackson, Jake Rodski, Grant Borden and Max Beatty touched home twice.
Grant Seebold picked up the victory on the mound. The junior allowed one hit while striking out six over the first three innings. Beyl and Whitlock also pitched an inning apiece.
Providence (3-3) will next visit 3A No. 2 Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 19, EASTERN 2
Eastern 000 20 — 2 2 3
Providence 908 2X — 19 8 0
W — Grant Seebold. L — B. Snelling. 2B — Cody Jackson (P), Luke Kruer (P). Records — Eastern 1-1, Providence 3-3.
TIGERS TOP DRAGONS
LOUISVILLE — Four Louisville St. Xavier pitchers combined to hold Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to four hits in the Tigers’ 5-0 victory over the visiting Dragons on Tuesday evening.
St. X, which is ranked in the top five in Kentucky, tallied two runs in the second inning and three in the third against Creek starter Colin Kapust.
Dominic Decker accounted for half of Silver Creek’s hits with a pair of singles.
The Dragons (3-3) are scheduled to host Clarksville on Thursday.
ST. XAVIER 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
St. Xavier 023 000 X — 5 6 0
W — John Paul Jardina. L — Colin Kapust. 3B — Zach Marks (X). Records — Silver Creek 3-3, St. Xavier 9-3.
