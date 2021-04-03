CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville's Lillys were double-trouble for Northeast Dubois as the Generals rolled to a 9-2 victory over the visitings Jeeps in their season-opener Saturday.
Brandon Lilly went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs while Ashton Lilly was 2-for-4 with a double while scoring three runs. Jaren Starks added a pair of hits for Clarksville, which got a strong all-around performance from Cameron Rayborn. The junior picked up the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on six hits while striking out eight in four innings. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
“It was a solid outing by our players for the first game of the season," Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said. "I was especially happy with our pitchers throwing strikes and the way our hitters put the ball in play forcing the other team to make the plays.”
CLARKSVILLE 9, NE DUBOIS 2
NE Dubois 001 001 0 — 2 7 3
Clarksville 302 013 X — 9 10 3
W — Cameron Rayborn. L — C. Piper. 2B — A. Lilly (C), T. Woods (C), K. Thombleson (NED), L. Mehringer (NED). Records — Northeast Dubois 0-1, Clarksville 1-0.
HIGHLANDERS ROLL
FLOYDS KNOBS — Tristan Polk tossed a two-hit shutout to lead Floyd Central to a 10-0 five-inning victory over visiting South Dearborn on Saturday morning.
Polk walked two and struck out 10 in the five-inning outing. He also helped his own cause with a double and two RBIs. Max Tripure added two hits and three RBIs while Dylan Hogan had a double and drove in a pair of runs.
Floyd Central (2-0) next hosts Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 10, SOUTH DEARBORN 0
South Dearborn 000 00 — 0 2 2
Floyd Central 200 80 — 10 7 1
W — Tristan Polk (1-0). L — R. Willoughby. 2B — Polk (FC), Dylan Hogan (FC). Records — South Dearborn 0-1, Floyd Central 2-0.
'DOGS DOWN KNIGHTS
NEW ALBANY — A seven-run third inning and five extra-base hits propelled host New Albany past South Dearborn 10-0 Saturday afternoon.
Landon Caswell led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Tucker Biven added a pair of hits and an RBI while James Gill and Andrew Clements each had a double. Kaden Elliott added a triple and a pair of RBIs.
Clements picked up the win on the mound. The junior gave up four hits while striking out three in three innings.
New Albany (3-1) next visits Lanesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
NEW ALBANY 10, SOUTH DEARBORN 0
South Dearborn 000 00 — 0 5 1
New Albany 117 01 — 10 9 0
W — Andrew Clements (1-0). L — Logan Thies (0-1). 2B — Clements (NA), James Gill (NA), Landon Caswell (NA) 2. 3B — Kaden Elliott (NA). Records — South Dearborn 0-2, New Albany 3-1.
RED DEVILS GO 1-1
Jeffersonville split a split doubleheader Saturday.
First, the Red Devils lost 5-0 to Louisville Butler in the Super Prep event at Louisville Ballard. Later in the day, and back at home, Jeffersonville outlasted Oldham County (Ky.) 2-0.
In their first game, the Red Devils trailed 1-0 through six innings before the Bears plated four runs in the seventh to pull away for the win. Kannon Stull led Jeff at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Max McEwen absorbed the loss but was solid on the mound, allowing one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out nine over six innings.
In their second game, a pair of Red Devil pitchers — Caiden White and Stull — combined for a four-hit shutout. White gave up three hits while striking out six over four innings to pick up the win on the mound. Stull yielded one hit while striking out one over the final three frames to earn the save. He also accounted for the only runs of the game with a two-RBI single in the third inning.
“Our pitching’s been good. The problem is the stupid coach scheduled too many games right in a row and we’re out of arms," Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. "So I had to put pressure on Kannon to come in and he was really good. Shame on me for all these games so early. Caiden, a freshman, was also really good. He probably threw more pitches than I would have liked, but he’s been working really hard in the offseason, so I knew he could handle it.”
The Red Devils (2-3) visit Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
BUTLER 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
At Louisville Ballard
Butler 000 100 4 — 5 5 2
Jeffersonville 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
W — Logan Nauert. L — Max McEwen (1-1). Records — Butler 3-3, Jeffersonville 1-3.
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, OLDHAM COUNTY 0
Oldham Co. 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Jeffersonville 002 000 x — 2 2 1
W — Caiden White (1-0). L — Deaton Oak. SV — Kannon Stull (1). 2B — Ryan Boyd (OC). Records — Oldham County 1-1, Jeffersonville 2-3.
PIONEERS DROP A PAIR
GOSHEN, Ky. — Providence dropped a pair of games at North Oldham on Saturday.
Lexington Lafayette topped the Pioneers 5-1 in the morning. In the afternoon, the host Mustangs downed Providence 12-2 in five innings.
The Pioneers (1-3) visit Eastern at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
