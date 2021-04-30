ELIZABETH — Gavin Gentry struck out 18 and also hit a home run to lead Borden to a 6-1 win at South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference baseball game Friday evening.
The junior allowed an earned run on three hits while walking two and hitting three in the complete-game effort on the mound. He also helped his own cause, going 3-for-4 with an RBI while stealing a base and scoring a run.
Dylan Toler added two hits, including a double, while driving in two for the Braves.
“Gavin had a big night. Eighteen strikeouts is impressive, despite not having his best control. Plus, he hit a dinger,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “Dylan Toler really came through for us tonight as well. We got some timely hitting, which was really nice. We’re happy to get the conference win, but we still have to get better at a few things.”
Borden (9-4-1, 4-0) is slated to host Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
.
BORDEN 6, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Borden 101 100 3 — 6 7 1
South Central 001 000 0 — 1 3 0
W — Gavin Gentry (2-1). L — Stewart. 2B — Dylan Toler (B), Kaden Holmes (B), Kiper (SC). HR — Gavin Gentry (B). Records — Borden 9-4-1, South Central 5-11.
.
PIONEERS TOP PIRATES
CLARKSVILLE — A pair of Providence pitchers combined to hold visiting Charlestown to four hits in a 5-1 win Friday evening.
Pioneers starter Cody Jackson allowed one unearned run on two hits while walking five and striking out six over six innings to earn the victory. Hayden Vissing allowed a pair of hits in the final frame.
Providence plated two runs in the first, one in the fourth and two in the fifth in the win. Eli Watson led the Pioneers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple while scoring twice. Ray Reisinger also scored twice.
Providence visits Southridge at 11 a.m. today for a doubleheader while the Pirates (7-5) are scheduled to visit Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Monday.
.
PROVIDENCE 5, CHARLESTOWN 1
Charlestown 001 000 0 — 1 4 1
Providence 200 120 X — 5 8 2
W — Cody Jackson. L — Jacob Glover. 2B — Deke Brown (C). 3B — Eli Watson (P).
.
’DOGS DOWN GENERALS
NEW ALBANY — New Albany pounded out 15 hits en route to an 11-3 victory over visiting Clarksville on Friday evening.
Mitchell Meyer led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Also for New Albany, Kaden Elliott doubled twice and drove in a run; Phil Gill had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs and Chase Loesch and Garrett Jones tallied two hits apiece.
Loesch, a freshman, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four over four innings. Liam McCauley pitched the final three frames to earn the save. He allowed one hit while striking out three.
Ashton Lilly and Cameron Rayborn led the Generals with two hits apiece.
The Bulldogs (11-3) are scheduled to host Evansville Mater Dei at 11 a.m. this morning, then host Class 4A No. 4 Evansville North at 2 p.m. this afternoon. Clarksville (5-6) is slated to host Seymour in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. this morning.
.
NEW ALBANY 11, CLARKSVILLE 3
Clarksville 100 200 0 — 3 6 5
New Albany 126 101 X — 11 15 0
W — Chase Loesch (1-1). L — Thayne Woods (0-1). SV — Liam McCauley (1). 2B — Jacob Cummings (C), Cameron Rayborn (C), Kaden Elliott (NA) 2, Tucker Bioven (NA), Andrew Clements (NA), Landon Caswell (NA). 3B — Phil Gill (NA). Records — Clarksville 5-6, New Albany 11-3.
.
FLOYDS BLANKS BRAVES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Dylan Hogan tossed a five-inning shutout as host Floyd Central blanked Brownstown Central 10-0 on Friday evening.
Hogan also walked three while striking out seven in the effort.
The Highlanders, who scored once in the first, six in the second and three in the fifth, had 10 hits in the win. Jake Thompson was 2-for-3 while scoring three times; Caleb Slaughter was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Tristan Polk went 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring once.
Floyd Central (10-4) will host Evansville North at 11 a.m. this morning, followed by Evansville Mater Dei in the afternoon.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 10, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Brownstown 000 00 — 0 5 1
Floyd Central 160 03 — 10 10 1
W — Dylan Hogan. L — Lowery. 2B — Caleb Slaughter (FC), Hogan (FC), McCormick (BC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.