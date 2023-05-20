FLOYD CENTRAL — Host Floyd Central blanked Class 4A No. 9 Bloomington North 4-0 in high school baseball action Friday evening.
Noah Wathen and Blane Metz combined for the shutout on the mound. Wathen, who picked up the win, allowed three hits while walking two and striking out eight over the first five frames. Metz came on in the sixth and yielded one hit while walking one and fanning four over the final two innings.
The Highlanders scored all the runs they would need when they tallied twice — thanks to RBIs from Ross Jackson and Justin Early — in the third inning. They added two more — on Masen Moravec’s two-run homer — in the fourth en route to victory.
Floyd Central (17-8) will visit Bloomington South at 10 a.m. this morning.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 0
Bloom. North 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Floyd Central 002 200 X — 4 5 1
W — Noah Wathen. L — C. McCoy. 2B — P. Macy (BN), J. Roberts (BN). HR — Masen Moravec (FC). Records — Bloomington North 19-5, Floyd Central 17-8.
‘DOGS, BRAVES TO MEET IN SAJKO FINAL
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany and Borden will face off in Saturday night’s final of the Stan Sajko Invitational.
The Bulldogs beat Henryville 11-1 in Friday night’s first semifinal of the tourney at Mt. Tabor before the Braves blasted North Harrison 8-1 in the nightcap.
New Albany and Borden will meet at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the championship game.
Gavin Hamilton led the way in the Bulldogs’ win over the Hornets. The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Chase Loesch added two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Sean Rose picked up the win on the mound for New Albany. He allowed one earned run while striking out seven over five frames.
In the Braves’ victory over the Cougars, Garrett Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a double while scoring two runs while Dylan Toler and Evan Parsons had a pair of hits to lead Borden at the plate.
On the mound, AJ Agnew and Michael McVoy combined to allow one run while striking out nine. Agnew gave up one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out six over the first four frames to pick up the victory. McVoy, meanwhile, allowed three hits while striking out three over the final three innings to earn the save.
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Class 2A No. 2 Providence picked up a 14-9 win at Lanesville on Friday evening.
The Pioneers led 12-1 through 5 1/2 innings before the Eagles scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth to get within 12-9. Providence, however, tallied twice in the top of the seventh in salt away the victory.
The Pioneers (22-3) will face Eastern at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round game of the Providence Sectional.
RAMS RALLY PAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — A six-run seventh inning lifted Paoli to a 13-8 win at Clarksville on Friday evening.
The Rams took the early lead with five in the top of the second before the Generals answered with seven runs in the bottom of the frame. Paoli scored once in the fourth and another time in the fifth to tie the game before Clarksville scored in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. The Generals kept it until the Rams’ big final frame.
Clarksville was coming off a 11-7 win over Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night. In that game, Caleb Cumming went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs while scoring once. Talon Moore and Matthew Hutcheson added two RBIs apiece while Moore and Max Scowden touched home twice. That was enough offense for winning pitcher Jalen Reyer, who allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and fanning five over five frames.
Clarksville (2-23) is scheduled to host Salem at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
