FLOYDS KNOBS — A pair of Floyd Central pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout as the Class 4A No. 9 Highlanders downed visiting Corydon Central 5-0 in a high school baseball game Friday night.
Floyd starter Drew Harbison allowed four hits while walking one and striking out two over 3 1/3 innings. Seth Newkirk came on in the fourth and walked two while fanning five over the final 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Scoreless through 3 1/2 innings, the Highlanders tallied three times in the bottom of the fourth before adding single runs in the fifth and sixth en route to victory.
Ty Becker and Justin Early had two hits apiece to lead Floyd (4-2) at the plate in a game that featured zero extra-base hits. Becker went 2-for-4 while scoring a run. Early was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Floyd Central 000 311 X — 5 6 0
W — Seth Newkirk. L — N. Erwin. Record — Floyd Central 4-2.
WARRIORS BEAT BRAVES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg beat Class A No. 3 Borden 13-3 on Friday evening.
The Warriors outhit the Braves 11-6 and also committed only one error to Borden’s five.
Garrett Schmidt led the Braves at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
“We struggled tonight, but had chances to make this game really competitive,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “We have to do a better job of throwing strikes and making plays on defense. But give the Warriors credit, they took advantage of our mistakes and had us on the ropes repeatedly. We’ll look to bounce back tomorrow.”
The Braves will host Clarksville for a doubleheader, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. today.
SCOTTSBURG 13, BORDEN 3
Borden 003 000 0 — 3 6 5
Scottsburg 340 060 X — 13 11 1
WP — Tanner Best (1-0). LP — Brody Kennedy (0-1). 2B — Edwards (S), McClellan (S), Toler (B). Records — Borden 0-2, Scottsburg 2-1.
THURSDAY
GENERALS CLIP CAI
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville opened its season with a 21-2 five-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday.
The game was originally supposed to be played at CAI, but was moved to Wayne Stock Field due to field conditions.
The Generals, who were the visiting team, tallied five runs in the first inning before tallying two in the second, 13 in the third and one in the fifth en route to victory.
Carter Walls led Clarksville’s seven-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Max Scowden added three RBIs while Martin Campos, Caleb Cummings and Luke Cain had two apiece.
Cain and Cummings teamed up on the mound. Cain, the winning pitcher, allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while walking four and striking out two. Cummings then came on and struck out six over the final three frames.
The Generals (1-0) are slated to visit Class A No. 3 Borden for a doubleheader that’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. CAI (0-2) is scheduled to visit Crothersville on April 18.
CLARKSVILLE 21, CAI 2
Clarksville 52(13) 01 — 21 7 1
Ch. Academy 200 00 — 2 1 4
W — Luke Cain (1-0). L — A. Robertson. Records — Clarksville 1-0, Christian Academy 0-2.
