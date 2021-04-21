FLOYDS KNOBS — A trio of Floyd Central pitchers combined to hold Jennings County to one hit as the Highlanders rolled to a 9-0 Hoosier Hills Conference win over the visiting Panthers in high school baseball action Tuesday night.
Tristan Polk picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed one hit while walking two and striking out five over five innings. Bishop Letson and Dylan Hogan each pitched an inning after that. Letson walked one while striking out two in the sixth. In the seventh, Hogan fanned three to close out the game.
Evan Goforth led Floyd Central at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Caleb Slaughter and Max Tripure added two hits apiece while Casey Sorg had a triple and a pair of RBIs.
The Highlanders (7-2) are scheduled to host Louisville St. Xavier at 6 p.m. today.
FLOYD CENTRAL 9, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
Jennings Co. 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Floyd Central 310 302 X — 9 10 2
W — Tristan Polk. L — Carson McNulty. 2B — Evan Goforth (FC), C. Miller (FC). 3B — Casey Sorg (FC). Record — Floyd Central 7-2.
EAGLES OUTLAST BRAVES
BORDEN — An eight-run seventh inning propelled Austin to an 11-6 win at Borden on Tuesday.
Thanks to a six-run third, the Braves led 6-3 heading into the final frame before the Eagles rallied.
“Sam Gasper gave us a great start, but we couldn’t hold onto it. We got comfortable and the wheels fell off,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “Hopefully we learned something about the importance of mental toughness. It was a disappointing loss, but give credit to the Austin club. They refused to lay down. We’ll look to bounce back on Thursday.”
Gasper gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.
Brock Kennedy, who absorbed the loss on the mound, and Kaden Holmes led the Braves’ eight-hit attack with two apiece.
AUSTIN 8, BORDEN 0
Austin 010 002 8 — 11 9 0
Borden 006 000 0 — 6 8 1
W — Conner Capps. L — Brody Kennedy (0-1). 2B — Brody Kennedy (B), Zach Knight (B), Alex Schuler (B), Parker Bruce (A). HR — Bruce (A). Records — Austin 6-7, Borden 5-3-1.
EASTERN TOPS HORNETS
PEKIN — A six-run third inning helped Eastern top Henryville 8-2 Tuesday.
The game was 1-all until the Musketeers’ big frame. They added another run in the fourth to go up 8-1. Many of those runs, however, came courtesy of miscues by the Hornets.
“Our pitchers did a pretty good job tonight,” Henryville coach Jeff Schroeder said. “Hayden Barbour gave up seven runs, but just one was earned. For a freshman making his first varsity appearance as a pitcher, he performed well. Drew Lindley gave us three good innings, giving up just one run. This was his first varsity pitching appearance as well. Overall, we just make too many errors defensively and strike out too much on the offensive end. (Yancey) Edlin threw well for Eastern, but we have to find a way to put the bat on the ball against good pitching.”
Tyler Orberson had two of the Hornets’ three hits and scored both of their runs.
EASTERN 8, HENRYVILLE 2
Henryville 100 010 0 — 2 3 7
Eastern 016 100 X — 8 6 3
W — Edlin. L — Hayden Barbour (0-1). 2B — Snelling (E), Edlin (E). Record — Henryville 3-6, Eastern 7-3.
PIRATES POUND COUGARS
SEYMOUR — Charlestown pounded out 17 hits en route to an 11-4 win at Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday.
Deke Brown and Jack Fifer paced the Pirates at the plate. Brown went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs while Fifer went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Jacob Glover, Nathaniel Kimbrell, Eric Wigginton and Nolan Siler added two hits apiece.
Brandon Broady picked up the win on the mound.
CHARLESTOWN 11, TRINITY LUTHERAN 4
Charlestown 410 600 0 — 11 17 1
Trinity Lutheran 000 400 0 — 4 8 4
W — Brandon Broady. L — Pollert. 2B — Jacob Glover (C), Michael Casey (C), Deke Brown (C) 2, Jack Fifer (C).
