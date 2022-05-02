EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central and New Albany both took down Class 4A second-ranked Evansville North on Saturday.
The Highlanders edged the Huskies 3-2 in the first game before the Bulldogs beat North 6-3 in the second one.
In the opener, Max Tripure and Bailey Taylor combined to hold the Huskies to five hits in the win.
Tripure allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking four and striking out six over the first four frames. Taylor yielded two hits while walking three and striking out two to pick up the victory.
Floyd broke a 2-all tie in the top of the sixth when Taylor beat out a bunt with a head-first slide and Noah Wathen scored the winning run.
Jake Thompson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Highlanders (10-4).
In the second game, Tucker Biven and Landon Tiesing combined to hold the Huskies to four hits.
Tiesing allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits while fanning four over four frames. Biven yielded one hit while walking two and striking out two over the final three innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Andrew Clements got the Bulldogs off to a fast start with a two-run single in the top of the first.
North rallied to tie at 3 in the fourth before New Albany took the lead for good with two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Clements finished with one hit and two RBIs while Biven and Tiesing both had a hit and a run batted in. Gavin Rand also drove in a run for New Albany (11-5).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, EVANSVILLE NORTH 2
Floyd Central 010 101 0 — 3 6 0
Evansville North 002 000 0 — 2 5 3
W — Bailey Taylor. L — M. Bunnell. Records — Floyd Central 10-4, Evansville North 14-2-1.
.
NEW ALBANY 6, EVANSVILLE NORTH 3
New Albany 201 002 1 — 6 7 2
Evansville North 002 100 0 — 3 4 1
W — Tucker Biven (2-2). L — Mason Wicks. 3B — Reece Grisham (EN). Records — New Albany 11-5, Evansville North 14-3-1.
.
HORNETS TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Henryville picked up a 7-1 win at New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Saturday.
The Hornets tallied two runs in the second inning, one each in the fifth and sixth before tallying thrice in the seventh.
Cade Riley and Tyler Orberson had two hits apiece to lead Henryville at the plate. Riley drove in a run while Orberson touched home twice. Sam Guernsey also scored twice.
Hayden Barbour picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out five in the complete-game effort.
‘TOPPERS TOP WARRIORS
MADISON — A five-run first helped host Shawe Memorial to a 12-2 six-inning win over Christian Academy on Saturday.
Nathan Tucker and Jackson Heintzman led the Warriors at the plate. Both had one hit and drove in a run.
.
SHAWE MEMORIAL 12, CAI 2
Chr. Academy 100 001 — 2 4 1
Shawe Memorial 511 122 — 12 9 1
W — Jacob Hertz. L — Jackson Heintzman. 2B — C. Whitham (SM), Wyatt Nichter (SM). 3B — Nathan Tucker (CAI), Eric Liu (SM). Records — Christian Academy 1-5, Shawe Memorial 6-5.
.
GENERALS, ‘DORES SPLIT DOUPLEDIP
LEOPOLD — Clarksville split a doubleheader at Perry Central on Saturday.
The Commodores won the first game 12-5 before the Generals came back to take the second 10-4.
