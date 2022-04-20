NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central tallied two runs in the top of the fifth inning to earn a 2-1 win at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday evening.
The Panthers plated a single run in the second to take the early lead before Kayden Linares and Jake Thompson scored for the Highlanders to give them the lead.
Thompson tallied the game-winning run on Dylan Hogan's RBI-single.
Thompson led Floyd at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Linares also had a pair of hits, including a double.
Max Tripure picked up the win on the mound. The senior right-hander allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out four over 4 1/3 innings. Bailey Taylor came on in relief and yielded two hits while striking out two over the final 2 2/3 frames.
The game ended on a double play as Tripure chased down a fly ball in right field, then relayed to third for the second out.
Jacob Vogel absorbed the loss for Jennings. The Panthers' ace allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out six over six innings.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Floyd Central 000 020 0 — 2 7 1
Jennings County 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
W — Max Tripure. L — Jacob Vogel. 2B — Kayden Linares (FC), Jake Thompson (FC).
.
HORNETS HAMMER EASTERN
HENRYVILLE — Four players had two hits apiece to help host Henryville rally from an 8-0 deficit for a 17-9 victory over Eastern on Tuesday.
The Musketeers led 8-0 after half an inning before the Hornets tallied two runs in the bottom of that frame, three in the second, seven in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Hayden Barbour, Sam Gilles, Eli Kleinert and Brody White each had a pair of hits. Barbour finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs; Gilles was 2-for-2 with two RBIs while scoring three times; Kleinert went 2-for-5 with two RBIs while scoring once and White went 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring twice.
Gilles also picked up the victory on the mound. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits while walking six and striking out three over 4 2/3 innings.
.
HENRYVILLE 17, EASTERN 9
Eastern 800 001 0 — 9 8 3
Henryville 237 302 X — 17 11 3
W — Sam Gilles. L — Drury. 2B — Gilstrap (E), Edlin (E), Hayden Barbour (H) 2.
.
BRAVES, EAGLES TIE
AUSTIN — Class A No. 4 Borden and host Austin played to a 6-6 tie Tuesday evening.
The Eagles took the early lead with four runs in the first inning before the Braves evened the score in the third. Borden then scored single runs in the fifth and sixth frames to take the lead. Austin knotted it up in the seventh to send the game to extra frames. It was called after eight innings due to darkness.
Gavin Gentry and AJ Agnew both had doubles for the Braves.
.
BORDEN 6, AUSTIN 6
Borden 004 011 00 — 6 8 0
Austin 400 000 20 — 6 5 1
2B — Gavin Gentry (B), Wiggins (A), AJ Agnew (B). Records — Borden 5-2-1, Austin 4-5-1.
.
PIRATES CLIP COUGARS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Trinity Lutheran 5-1 Tuesday evening.
Dallas Crace and Lucas Gillespie tallied two hits apiece to pace the Pirates at the plate. Crace had two RBIs while Quincy Gordon touched home twice.
Jackson Snelling picked up the victory on the mound. He walked one and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings of action.
DRAGONS DOWN OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek picked up a 6-4 win at Columbus East on Tuesday evening.
Dane DeWees and Jace Burton had two hits apiece to lead the Dragons at the plate. DeWees went 2-for-3 with a double while Burton was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Greyson Durick added an RBI for Creek (8-5).
WARRIORS TOP TIGERS
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy picked up a 10-8 triumph over visiting Crothersville on Tuesday.
