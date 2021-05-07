FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 walk-off victory over visiting Charlestown on Friday evening.
Both teams plated single runs in the first inning before the Highlanders took a 2-1 lead in the third. The Pirates then tied it up at 2 in the top of the fifth frame.
Jake Thompson and Caleb Slaughter led Floyd at the plate with two hits each. Thompson also drove in a run and scored twice while Slaughter knocked in a pair.
Nathaniel Kimbrell had half of Charlestown’s four hits.
Dylan Hogan picked up the win in relief of starter Casey Sorg. Hogan allowed one hit while striking out four over the final two innings.
Eric Wigginton absorbed the loss. The senior allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six over the final five frames.
The Highlanders (13-5) are scheduled to host Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Monday evening in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
The Pirates (7-8) are slated to visit Eastern at 5 p.m. Monday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Charlestown 100 010 0 — 2 4 2
Floyd Central 101 000 1 — 3 7 3
W — Dylan Hogan. L — Eric Wigginton. 2B — Caleb Slaughter (FC), Hogan (FC). Records — Charlestown 7-8, Floyd Central 13-5.
.
MUSTANGS TOP WARRIORS
NEW WASHINGTON — A 10-run first inning propelled New Washington to a 15-5 six-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Friday evening.
Senior Bo Giltner led the Mustangs’ offensive onslaught, going 3-for-4 with a pair of singles, a double and an RBI while stealing three bases.
Easton Nichols, Samuel Andes, Mason Thompson and Hunter Eurton also had multiple hits for New Wash. The Mustangs also stole eight bases with Andes swiping five.
“We hit the ball really well tonight, came out early and put pressure on their pitcher. We still need to clean up the errors a little bit but I felt we played one of our best games of the season,” New Washington coach Jonathan Aaron said.
Nichols picked up the win on the mound. He allowed four runs on three hits while striking out four over five innings.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 15, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 5
Christian Academy 022 010 — 5 3 6
New Washington (10) 02 021 — 15 13 2
W — Easton Nichols. L — Nate Doss. 2B — Bo Giltner (NW), Nichols (NW).
