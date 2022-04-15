FLOYDS KNOBS — Dylan Hogan threw a no-hitter to lead host Floyd Central to a 1-0 win over Madison in high school baseball action Friday evening.
The senior right-hander walked three and struck out eight, including the side in the top of the seventh to cap off the no-no.
The Highlanders, who had only two hits, plated the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third. That’s when senior Brady Harvey singled, stole second and scored on a throwing error on Jake Thompson’s bunt.
Cubs starter Ben Orrill allowed two hits while walking three and striking out four over the six innings in defeat.
Floyd Central (4-2) is scheduled to host Castle at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
FLOYD CENTRAL 1, MADISON 0
Madison 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Floyd Central 001 000 X — 1 2 0
W — Dylan Hogan. L — Orrill. Record — Floyd Central 4-2.
WILDCATS DOWN 'DOGS
JASPER — Class 4A No. 5 Jasper rolled to a 11-1 six-inning victory over visiting New Albany on Friday evening.
The reigning state champs scored four runs in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth to end the game early.
The Bulldogs tallied their lone run in the fourth on Andrew Clements' solo home run.
IU-recruit Connor Foley picked up the victory. The senior right-hander allowed only a trio of hits while striking out 10 over the first six innings. He also helped his own cause with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second.
Tucker Biven absorbed the loss on the mound for New Albany (4-4), which will host Charlestown at 11 a.m. Saturday.
JASPER 11, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 000 100 — 1 3 3
Jasper 430 202 — 11 12 1
W — Connor Foley. L — Tucker Biven. 2B — Garrett Jones (NA), Drew Bradley (J), Matthew Wright (J). HR —Andrew Clements (NA), Foley (J), Chris Hedinger (J) 2. Records — New Albany 4-4, Jasper 5-1.
DEVILS DOWN OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Visiting Jeffersonville outlasted Columbus East 5-2 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday evening.
The game was tied 1-all through three innings before the Red Devils tallied twice in the fourth to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Jeff scored two more times in the top of the sixth. The Olympians got one back in the bottom of the inning before the game was called due to darkness.
The Red Devils are scheduled to visit Center Grove at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
