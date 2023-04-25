HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville tallied three times in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 walk-off win over New Washington in a back-and-forth high school baseball matchup of Southern Athletic Conference rivals, as well as new sectional foes.
The Hornets took the early lead with a run in the first before the Mustangs tied it up in the third. New Wash then went ahead, briefly, 2-1 in the top of the fifth before Henryville knotted it up in the bottom of the frame.
The Mustangs then tallied twice in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead before the Hornets had some last at-bat magic.
Hayden Barbour led the way for Henryville. The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate. He also picked up the victory on the mound. Barbour allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over the final two innings in relief of starter Jack Bridges.
Senior Cade Riley also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double while touching home twice. Classmate Carson Conrey also scored two times for the Hornets.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday afternoon. Henryville (6-5, 1-0) will host Class 3A No. 10 Silver Creek at 5 p.m. while the Mustangs (3-6, 0-2) are slated to visit Austin at 5:30 p.m.
FLOYD RALLIES PAST BALLARD
LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-6 win at Louisville Ballard on Monday evening.
The Highlanders took the early lead with five runs in the second before the Bruins scored once in the third, four times in the fifth and once in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead. It didn't last long, though.
Justin Early led Floyd's 13-hit attack, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Additionally, Seth Newkirk went 3-for-4 with a double while touching home twice; and Casey Schroeder was 2-for-3 while scoring once.
Blane Metz, the Highlanders' fourth pitcher, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one hit while walking one and striking out two over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Floyd Central (10-3) is scheduled to host North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, LOUISVILLE BALLARD 6
Floyd Central 050 000 2 — 7 13 1
Lou. Ballard 001 041 0 — 6 5 0
W — Blane Metz. L — D. McGinnis. 2B — Bishop Letson (FC), Justin Early (FC) 2, Seth Newkirk (FC), R. Marks (B).
BINGHAM PITCHES DEVILS TO WIN
LOUISVILLE — Logan Bingham pitched a one-hitter to lead Jeffersonville to a 11-0 five-inning win at Louisville Male on Monday evening.
The junior right-hander allowed a double while walking one and striking out eight in the victory.
Bingham also had plenty of help from his teammates as the Red Devils tallied three runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to end the game early via the mercy rule.
Caiden White and Jaret Phillips had two hits apiece for Jeff. White went 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring thrice. Phillips was 2-for-3 with an RBI while touching home three times.
Lucas Blanton added a pair of RBIs while Jaden Hart hit a solo home run for the Red Devils.
Jeff (7-7) is scheduled to host Class 3A No. 3 Jasper at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Don Poole Field.
JEFFERSONVILLE 11, LOUISVILLE MALE 0
Jeffersonville 340 22 — 11 8 0
Lou. Male 000 00 — 0 1 3
W — Logan Bingham. L — G. Childers. 2B — L. Cobler (M). HR — Jaden Hart (J).
BRAVES TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Evan Parsons and AJ Agnew combined for a perfect game on the mound as Class A No. 8 Borden rolled to a 15-0 five-inning win at Crothersville in a SAC contest Monday.
Parsons, a senior, struck out eight over the first four frames. Agnew came on in the fifth and fanned two to finish it out.
Agnew, Dylan Toler and Brody Kennedy led the way at the plate. Agnew went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while touching home three times. Toler was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored once. Kennedy went 3-for-3 with a triple while touching home once. Garrett Schmidt added two triples and two RBIs while touching home twice.
"Our pitching was great tonight," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Evan Parsons threw extremely well in his first start on the mound. AJ Agnew's start was scratched last week, so he had a chance to knock some rust off. Lots of guys had good nights at the plate, going the other way for extra-base hits. We're really glad to get the conference win."
The Braves (6-4, 2-0) are scheduled to visit West Washington at 5 p.m. this afternoon.
BORDEN 15, CROTHERSVILLE 0
Crothersville 000 00 — 0 0 2
Borden (13)10 0X — 15 16 0
W — Evan Parsons (2-0). L — Blake Robinson. 2B — AJ Agnew (B), Alex Schuler (B). 3B — Garrett Schmidt 2 (B), Zander Keith (B), Brody Kennedy (B). Records — Borden 6-4, 2-0; Crothersville 1-6, 0-2.
