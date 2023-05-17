NEW ALBANY — A nine-run first inning propelled Silver Creek to a 14-1 win at New Albany in high school baseball action Tuesday evening at Mt. Tabor.
Senior Jace Burton led the Dragons’ offensive onslaught, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Dane DeWees, Jack Murphy and Brady Weitzel added two hits apiece for Creek.
The Dragons’ early eruption helped Carter Soliday pick up the win on the mound. The junior allowed an unearned run on four hits over six innings of action.
Silver Creek (17-7, 7-0) is scheduled to close out Mid-Southern Conference action at 6 p.m. this evening when it hosts Corydon Central at Clarksville Little League.
The Bulldogs will try to bounce back this weekend when they host the Stan Sajko Invitational, which is slated to start Friday.
OWLS OUST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Seymour downed Charlestown 10-0 Tuesday evening.
The Owls got off to a fast start, scoring four times in the first and three times in the second. They added three more in the seventh on the way to victory.
Six players had one hit apiece for the Pirates (15-8, 6-2), who are scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
