LANESVILLE — Brody Kennedy tossed an abbreviated perfect game to lead Class A No. 9 Borden to a 24-0 five-inning win over Rock Creek in a first-round game of the Lanesville Sectional on Wednesday evening.
On the mound, Kennedy struck out 11.
At the plate, Garrett Schmidt led the way for Borden. He went 4-for-5 with a double and a grand slam. Dylan Toler, Evan Parsons and Michael McVoy added two hits apiece for the Braves, who scored 17 runs in the first inning and seven in the second.
“We got off to a great start. We hit and Brody Kennedy took care of the rest,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “He was awesome on the mound for us tonight. Hopefully, we can keep our momentum rolling into Saturday.”
The Braves (16-10) will face South Central (14-9) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the first sectional semifinal. The Rebels edged the host Eagles 6-4 in Wednesday’s first game.
.
CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL
Wednesday's first-round game
BORDEN 24, ROCK CREEK 0
Borden (17)70 00 — 24 17 0
Rock Creek 000 00 — 0 0 6
W — Brody Kennedy (3-1). L — Max Ruiz (3-8). 2B — Dylan Toler (B), Garrett Schmidt (B). 3B — Alex Schuler (B). HR — Garrett Schmidt (B). Records — Borden 16-10, Rock Creek 3-12.
.
CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1: South Central 6, Lanesville 4, Wednesday
Game 2: Borden 24, Rock Creek 0, Wednesday
Game 3: South Central (14-9) vs. Borden (16-10), 5 p.m. Saturday
Game 4: West Washington (15-9) vs. Christian Academy (4-12), 7 p.m. Saturday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m. Monday
.
TILTON PITCHES PIRATES PAST COUGARS
MADISON — Noah Tilton tossed a one-hitter to lead Charlestown to a 4-0 win over North Harrison in a first-round game of the Class 3A Madison Sectional on Wednesday evening.
The sophomore right-hander also struck out 11 in the complete-game victory for the Pirates, who plated two runs in the second and two more in the sixth en route to victory.
Charlestown (16-10) will face No. 6 Silver Creek (20-7) at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the first sectional semifinal. The winners of Thursday’s games between Corydon Central and Salem, as well as Scottsburg and the host Cubs, will meet at around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second semi.
The sectional final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.
Dawson Boyd and Boomer Hester had two RBIs apiece to plate the Pirates’ runs while Jackson Snelling had two of the team’s six hits.
Friday will be the second meeting of the season between Charlestown and the Dragons. Silver Creek won the first matchup 12-2 May 1 at Clarksville Little League.
.
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Charlestown 4, North Harrison 0, Wednesday
Game 2: Corydon Central (12-16) vs. Salem (10-13), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 3: Scottsburg (17-9) vs. Madison (19-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 4: Silver Creek (20-7) vs. Charlestown (16-10), 5:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m. Monday
.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER EASTERN
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 2 Providence rolled to an 11-1 five-inning win over Eastern in a first-round game of the Providence Sectional on Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers plated five runs in the bottom of the first to get off to a fast start. The Musketeers scored once in the second before Providence responded with two in the bottom of the frame. The Pioneers tacked on four in the fifth, ending the game early on Casey Kaelin’s walk-off single.
Senior Cody Jackson picked up the complete-game victory on the mound.
The Musketeers managed four hits, two by sophomore Christian Reschar.
Providence (23-3) advances to face Crawford County (4-15) at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday in the second sectional semifinal. Paoli (8-12) will take on Clarksville (2-24) at 11 a.m. that morning in the first semi.
The sectional final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.
.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Game 1: Providence 11, Eastern 1, Wednesday
Game 2: Paoli (8-12) vs. Clarksville (2-24), 11 a.m. Saturday
Game 3: Crawford County (4-15) vs. Providence (23-3), 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. Monday
.
HORNETS TAME TIGERS
MADISON — Henryville clipped Crothersville 16-6 in five innings in the first game of the Class A Shawe Memorial Sectional on Wednesday.
The Hornets scored four runs in the first frame and one in the second to take a 5-1 lead. The Tigers, however, tallied five times in the top of the third to go up 6-5. Henryville answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning before adding four more in the fourth and one in the fifth to end the contest early.
Cade Riley, Hayden Barbour and Layton Walton led Henryville at the plate. Riley went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs while touching home twice and stealing two bases. Barbour was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring once. Walton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home once. Eli Kleinert also swiped a trio of bases for the Hornets, who stole 12 as a team.
Lucas Hilton and Dirk Crater had two hits apiece to top the Tigers.
Henryville (9-18) advances to face Rising Sun (14-6-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the first sectional semifinal. The Shiners topped the host Hilltoppers 13-3 in Wednesday’s second game.
New Washington (5-12) will meet Trinity Lutheran (12-15) at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in the second semi. The sectional final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
.
CLASS A SHAWE MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s first-round game
HENRYVILLE 16, CROTHERSVILLE 6
Crothersville 105 00 — 6 7 5
Henryville 416 41 — 16 9 2
W — Mason N. L — Lucas Hilton. 2B — Beau Napier (CR), Dirk Crater (CR), Cade Riley (H), Hayden Barbour (H), Carson Conrey (H). Records — Crothersville 1-18, Henryville 9-18.
.
CLASS A SHAWE MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Game 1: Henryville 16, Crothersville 6, Wednesday
Game 2: Rising Sun 13, Shawe Memorial 3, Wednesday
Game 3: Henryville (9-18) vs. Rising Sun (14-6-1), 5 p.m. Saturday
Game 4: New Washington (5-12) vs. Trinity Lutheran (12-15), 7 p.m. Saturday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m. Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.