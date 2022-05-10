CLARKSVILLE — A five-run sixth inning propelled Class A No. 1 Borden to an 8-5 win at Clarksville in high school baseball action Tuesday evening.
The two teams were tied 2-all after the first inning before the Braves edged ahead with one in the second. The Generals, however, countered with three in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. It remained that way until Borden’s breakthrough inning.
Three players — AJ Agnew, Dylan Toler and Garrett Schmidt — had three hits apiece for the Braves, who totaled 10 as a team. Agnew went 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring twice. Toler was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Agnew started the game on the mound. The junior allowed four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out two over the first four frames. He was relieved by Gavin Gentry, who picked up the win in relief. The senior gave up one unearned run while striking out two over the final three innings to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Cameron Rayborn absorbed the loss for the Generals. The senior allowed eight runs (six earned) on nine hits while walking two and striking out 10 over 5 2/3 innings.
Ashton Lilly had a hit and two RBIs to lead Clarksville at the plate. His brother, Brandon, added a hit and an RBI while touching home twice.
.
BORDEN 8, CLARKSVILLE 5
Borden 210 005 0 — 8 10 3
Clarksville 200 030 0 — 5 4 2
W — Gavin Gentry (4-0). L — Cameron Rayborn (4-2). 2B — Garrett Schmidt (B), Shawn Condon (B). Records — Borden 17-3-1, Clarksville 7-10-1.
.
PIONEERS TOP PANTHERS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence plated five unanswered runs en route to a 5-2 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Tuesday evening.
The Panthers broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth thanks to Jadon Stoner's two-run homer before the Pioneers tied the game up in the bottom of the inning. Providence then took the lead for good with three in the fifth.
Cody Jackson picked up the win on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking four and striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings. Nathan Julius struck out the final batter of the game.
Casey Kaelin paced the Pioneers at the plate. The junior went 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring a run. Cole Huett, Grant Borden and Jack Beyl each had a hit and scored a run while Jake Rodski had a hit and an RBI.
Providence (10-8) is scheduled to visit Austin at 5:30 p.m. today.
.
PROVIDENDE 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 2
Corydon Central 000 200 0 — 2 3 2
Providence 000 230 X — 5 7 3
W — Cody Jackson. L — K. Deardoff. 2B — Cole Huett (P). HR — Jadon Stoner (CC). Records — Corydon Central 13-8, Providence 10-8.
.
EASTERN DOWNS MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Eastern scored the first nine runs of the game en route to an 18-7 six-inning win at New Washington on Tuesday.
Yancey Edlin led the Musketeers' 15-hit attack, going 4-for-5 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs while touching home three times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.