JEFFERSONVILLE — A pair of Jeffersonville pitchers combined to no-hit visiting Louisville Seneca in an 11-0 five-inning win Friday evening at Don Poole Field.
Hunter Flowers picked up the victory on the mound. The senior struck out six over the first four frames. Brett Denby came in and finished the Redhawks off in the fifth.
At the plate, Caiden White, Abe Vancampen, Denby and Jaret Phillips tallied two hits apiece for the Red Devils, who finished with 11.
Jeff is scheduled to visit Louisville St. Xavier at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
BRAVES BEAT FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Brownstown Central downed Floyd Central 7-3 Friday evening.
The Braves tallied three times in the first, once in the second and third and twice in the sixth en route to victory.
The Highlanders, meanwhile, scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth frames.
Seth Newkirk went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while touching home once to lead Floyd at the plate. Ty Becker added a pair of hits, including a double.
Floyd Central (11-5) is scheduled to host Evansville North at 10 a.m. Saturday.
.
BROWNSTOWN 7, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Brownstown 311 002 0 — 7 13 0
Floyd Central 010 110 0 — 3 9 1
W — Ethan Garland. L — Masen Moravec. 2B — Jaxson Johnson (BC), Garland (BC), Pierson Wheeler (BC), Ty Becker (FC), Seth Newkirk (FC), Justin Early (FC). Records — Brownstown Central 11-5, Floyd Central 11-5.
.
HUSKIES DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 7 Evansville North blanked host New Albany 11-0 Friday evening at Mt. Tabor.
The Bulldogs will host Jennings County at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
