CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 2 Providence managed only one hit, but it was enough to beat Bedford North Lawrence 1-0 Thursday evening.
The host Pioneers scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the second on Brantley Whitlock’s RBI-single — their lone base knock.
That was enough for two Providence pitchers.
Freshman Gavin Jackson picked up the victory while junior Luke Kruer, who scored the game’s only run, registered the save. Jackson allowed five hits while walking one and striking out three over six innings. Kruer came on in the seventh and allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout. The game ended when Kruer’s brother Lincoln, the Pioneers catcher, threw out a Star trying to steal.
Providence (21-3) is scheduled to visit Lanesville at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
.
PROVIDENCE 1, BEDFORD NL 0
Bedford NL 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Providence 010 000 0 — 1 1 1
W — Gavin Jackson. L — R. Hughes. Records — Bedford NL 15-9, Providence 21-3.
.
RED DEVILS DOWN PIRATES
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville downed Charlestown 8-3 Thursday evening at Don Poole Field.
The Pirates took the early lead with a run in the top of the third before the Red Devils responded with four in the bottom of the frame. Jeff added three more in the fifth before Charlestown tallied twice in the sixth to cut it to 7-3. The Red Devils added another run in the bottom of the inning en route to victory.
Jaden Hart led Jeff at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple while scoring three times. Brett Denby added a pair of hits, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring a run. Additionally, Caiden White tallied two RBIs while touching home twice.
Logan Bingham picked up the win on the mound. The junior allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out six over six innings. Denby came on in the seventh and recorded one strikeout.
Jackson Snelling paced the Pirates at the plate, going 2-for-4. Dawson Boyd, Jeremiah Hasler and Garrett Titzer had an RBI apiece.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Saturday.
Charlestown (15-8) is slated to host Evansville North at 11 a.m. while the Red Devils travel to Westfield at noon.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 8, CHARLESTOWN 3
Charlestown 001 002 0 — 3 7 3
Jeffersonville 004 031 X — 8 7 1
W — Logan Bingham. L — Noah Tilton. 2B — Jaden Hart (J).
.
EAGLES TAME LIONS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville defeated Rock Creek 22-6 Thursday.
The Eagles (9-14) are scheduled to host Providence at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
EASTERN TOPS WARRIORS
PEKIN — Host Eastern clipped Christian Academy 10-0 in five innings Thursday.
The Musketeers scored a single run in the first before tallying twice in the third, four times in the fourth and thrice in the fifth en route to ending the game early.
Yancey Edlin and Braydon Snelling had two hits apiece to lead Eastern at the plate. Edlin also drove in three runs and touched home three times while Snelling recorded a pair of RBIs.
