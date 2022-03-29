CLARKSVILLE — Providence began defense of its Class 2A state title with a 5-0 victory over visiting Salem on Tuesday afternoon.
Five Pioneers pitchers limited the Lions to only three hits in the win.
Meanwhile, Providence plated a single run in the first inning before taking control with a four-run fourth.
Grant Borden led the Pioneers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs while scoring a run. Jackson Folz added a triple for Providence, which had just four hits.
Cody Jackson picked up the win on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed one hit while walking one and striking out three in two innings of action.
The Pioneers (1-0) are scheduled to host North Harrison at 5 p.m. today.
PROVIDENCE 5, SALEM 0
Salem 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Providence 100 400 X — 5 4 2
W — Cody Jackson (1-0). L — J. Burton. 2B — Grant Borden (P) 2. 3B — Jackson Folz (P). Records — Salem 0-1, Providence 1-0.
BULLDOGS FALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Donelson Christian Academy (Tenn.) outslugged visiting New Albany for a 13-9 win Tuesday afternoon.
Donelson led 2-1 after the first inning before the Bulldogs erupted for seven in the top of the second. However, the hosts responded with six runs in the third and five in the fourth to take command.
Garrett Jones led New Albany’s 8-hit attack, going 2-for-2. Andrew Clements added a double and three RBIs while Tucker Biven had a double and two RBIs. Carson Chandler tripled and also drove in a pair for the ‘Dogs.
New Albany (0-2) will next host Fort Wayne Carroll at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a game against South Dearborn at 2 p.m.
DONELSON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (TENN.) 13, NEW ALBANY 9
New Albany 170 100 0 — 9 8 1
Donelson 206 500 X — 13 12 1
W — Harrison Matthews. L — Sean Rose (0-1). 2B — Tucker Biven (NA), Andrew Clements (NA), Kadin Bush (NA), Dayton Sneed (D). 3B —Carson Chandler (NA). Records — New Albany 0-2, Donelson Christian 10-3.
