Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.