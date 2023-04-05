PEKIN — Visiting Providence blanked Eastern 12-0 in five innings in a matchup of Class 2A sectional foes Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers plated three runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game early.
Luke Kruer and Gavin Jackson led the way at the plate. Kruer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while touching home twice. Jackson, a freshman, was 2-for-3 with a double and a trio of RBIs.
Meanwhile a pair of Providence pitchers combined to hold the Musketeers to a pair of singles. Nathan Julius allowed both hits while striking out two over the first four frames to pick up the win. Brantley Whitlock pitched a perfect fifth while striking out one.
The Pioneers (3-0) are scheduled to host Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
.
PROVIDENCE 12, EASTERN 0
Providence 320 34 — 12 8 1
Eastern 000 00 — 0 2 5
W — Nathan Julius. L — Yancey Edlin. 2B — Brantley Whitlock (P), Gavin Jackson (P). Records — Providence 3-0, Eastern 0-1.
.
HORNETS EDGE ORLEANS
HENRYVILLE — Braydon Dobbs had a home run and five RBIs to lead host Henryville to a 7-6 victory over visiting Orleans in the Hornets’ season-opener on Tuesday.
Henryville (1-0) will visit Crothersville on Thursday.
DRAGONS DOWN REBELS
HANOVER — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek clipped host Southwestern 7-4 Tuesday evening.
The Dragons (3-2) are scheduled to visit Providence at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
SENATORS SLAM WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — West Washington topped Christian Academy 18-1 in the Warriors’ season-opener and the debut of new head coach Joey Koenig on Tuesday afternoon.
CAI (0-1) will next host Clarksville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
MONDAY
PIRATES OUTLAST REBELS
ELIZABETH — Charlestown tallied twice in the top of the ninth inning to outlast host South Central for a 3-1 win Monday night.
The Rebels scored once in the bottom of the third before the Pirates tied it up in the top of the fourth. It stayed that way until the final frame, when Charlestown scored two times.
Nick Broady paced the Pirates at the plate. He went 2-for-3 while scoring a run. Meanwhile Jackson Snelling and Garrett Titzer each drove in a run.
Jeremiah Hasler picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed one hit while fanning four over three innings of relief.
Charlestown (3-0) is scheduled to host Jenning County at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Charlestown 000 100 002 — 3 5 1
South Central 001 000 000 — 1 9 1
W — Jeremiah Hasler. L — Christian Kiper. 2B — Kiper (SC) 2, Cole Thomas (SC). Records — Charlestown 3-0, South Central 0-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.