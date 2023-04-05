Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy in the morning then strong thunderstorms developing later in the day. Damaging winds with some storms. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.