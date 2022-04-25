MADISON — Class 2A No. 9 Providence rolled to an 11-1 win at 3A No. 8 Madison in the Big Mac Classic on Saturday.
The Pioneers pounded out 11 hits, including six for extra bases, in the victory.
Four Providence players — Jake Rodski, Nathan Julius, Cody Jackson and Jack Beyl — had two hits apiece. Rodski went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs while scoring once. Julius was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Jackson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs while scoring twice. Beyl was 2-for-4 with a double while scoring twice.
Max Beatty also touched home twice for the Pioneers, who tallied two runs in the third, three in the fourth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh.
That proved to be plenty of offense for starting pitcher Grant Seebold. The junior allowed three hits while walking two and striking out eight over the first five frames.
PROVIDENCE 11, MADISON 1
Providence 002 304 2 — 11 11 0
Madison 000 001 0 — 1 4 3
W — Grant Seebold. L — Drew Forner. 2B — Jake Rodski (P), Natha Julius (P), Jack Beyl (P), Ben Orrill (M), Zander Vonch (M). 3B — Rodski (P), Julius (P). HR — Cody Jackson (P). Records — Providence 7-6, Madison 4-2.
BULLDOGS SWEEP HOLY CROSS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Louisville Holy Cross in a doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, a 15-run fourth frame fueled the Bulldogs’ 17-3 five-inning win over the Cougars. In the second, New Albany scored multiple runs in every inning en route to an 18-4 triumph.
In the opener, Carson Chandler went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the ‘Dogs’ 12-hit attack. Three other players — Andrew Clements, Landon Tiesing and Kadin Bush — had two hits apiece. Clements went 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Tiesing was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs; and Bush went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
That was enough offense for Chase Loesch. The sophomore allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out four over four frames. He also helped his own cause with a home run.
In the second contest, New Albany scored seven runs in the first inning, five in the second and three each in the third and fourth frames.
Three players — Bush, Loesch and Cody Hartlage — went 3-for-3 at the plate. Bush doubled and drove in two. Loesch doubled, homered and knocked in four. Hartlage doubled twice and drove in three.
Two others, Tucker Biven and Garrett Jones, had two hits each. Biven doubled, tripled and drove in two. Jones went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
NEW ALBANY 17, LOU. HOLY CROSS 3
Holy Cross 000 30 — 3 3 2
New Albany 011 (15)X — 17 12 0
W — Chase Loesch (3-0). L — Royse. 2B — Landon Tiesing (NA). 3B — Tiesing (NA). HR — Loesch (NA).
NEW ALBANY 18, LOU. HOLY CROSS 4
Holy Cross 040 00 — 4 6 1
New Albany 753 3X — 18 15 0
W — Sean Rose (1-1). L — Drake. 2B — Tucker Biven (NA), Kadin Bush (NA), Loesch (NA), Cody Hartlage (NA) 2, A. Akridge (HC), McVey (HC). 3B — Biven (NA). HR — Loesch (NA). Records — Holy Cross 2-15, New Albany 8-5.
RED DEVILS ROLL
JEFFERSONVILLE — A pair of six-run innings propelled Jeffersonville to a 14-4 five-inning victory over visiting Corydon Central on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils tallied six in the second before the Panthers answered with two in the third and fourth frames to pull within 6-4. Jeff, however, scored six more in the bottom of the fourth before plating two more in the fifth to end the game early.
Jaden Hart led the Red Devils’ nine-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring a run. Chate Amick added a pair of hits while driving in three and scoring once. Brett Denby also doubled and drove in three.
Jadon Stoner paced the Panthers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Logan Bingham picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed four unearned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three over the five frames.
JEFFERSONVILLE 14, CORYDON CENTRAL 4
Corydon Central 002 20 — 4 5 0
Jeffersonville 060 62 — 14 9 3
W — Logan Bingham. L — C. Coffman. 2B — Jadon Stoner (CC), Brett Denby (J). Records — Corydon Central 8-3, Jeffersonville 9-4.
TECUMSEH BEATS BORDEN
BORDEN — Tecumseh topped Class A No. 4 Borden 7-0 in a battle between Braves on Saturday.
Tecumseh got off to a fast start, scoring four runs in the first inning. The visiting Braves added three in the fifth frame.
That was enough for Tecumseh pitcher Connor Anglin, who allowed only one hit in the win.
TECUMSEH 7, BORDEN 0
Tecumseh 400 030 0 — 7 8 0
Borden 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
W — Connor Anglin (1-0). L — Garrett Schmidt (0-1). 2B — Anglin (T). HR — D.J. Dupont (T). Records — Tecumseh 5-7, Borden 7-3-1.
DRAGONS DOWN RANGERS
FERDINAND — Visiting Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek outlasted 2A No. 9 Forest Park 6-4 in eight innings Saturday.
Nate Davidson led the Dragons at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jace Burton added a pair of hits.
Colin Kapust picked up the win in relief. The senior allowed no runs on two hits while striking out six over the final four frames.
PIRATES BEAT BLACKHAWKS
CHARLESTOWN — An 11-run fourth propelled host Charlestown to a 14-3 five-inning victory over visiting Springs Valley on Saturday.
SENATORS STOP MUSTANGS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington downed New Washington 7-2 Saturday.
