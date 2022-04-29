CHARLESTOWN — Grant Borden and Max Beatty had three hits apiece to lead reigning Class 2A state champion Providence to an 11-4 win at Charlestown on Friday evening.
Borden finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice. Beatty went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring once.
Jake Rodski, Cole Huett and Casey Kaelin added two hits apiece for the Pioneers. Rodski was 2-for-4 while scoring twice. Huett went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring thrice. Kaelin finished 2-for-3 while touching home twice for Providence, which plated a single run in the first, six in the third and four in the fourth.
That proved to be plenty of offense for four Pioneer pitchers. Junior Grant Seebold picked up the win. The right-hander allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three over four frames.
Cody Jackson, Nathan Julius and Noah Crone each tossed one inning of relief. Jackson walked two and struck out one. Crone allowed one unearned run on one hit while walking one and striking out two in the seventh.
Brandon Broady paced the Pirates, who scored one run in the first and seventh and two in the third, at the plate. The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jackson Snelling added two hits and touched home twice for Charlestown (9-8), which is scheduled to host 3A No. 7 Silver Creek at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The Pioneers (9-7) are slated to visit Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
.
PROVIDENCE 11, CHARLESTOWN 4
Providence 106 400 0 — 11 15 1
Charlestown 102 000 1 — 4 6 6
W — Grant Seebold. L — Garrett Titzer. 2B — Cole Huett (P), Grant Borden (P), Max Beatty (P), Brandon Broady (C). Records — Providence 9-7, Charlestown 9-8.
.
GENTRY PITCHES BRAVES PAST REBELS
BORDEN — Led by a strong pitching performance from Gavin Gentry, Class A No. 3 Borden rolled to a 6-0 victory over visiting South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday evening.
The senior left-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing an infield single. He was taken out in the seventh inning after throwing 75 pitches. Over 6 1/3 innings, Gentry yielded two hits while walking three and striking out 11 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Freshman Zander Keith led the Braves at the plate. He went 3-for-3 with a double while scoring a run. AJ Agnew added a single and a double while driving in two runs and scoring one.
Borden (11-3-1, 4-0) is scheduled to visit Charlestown at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
.
BORDEN 6, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
South Central 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Borden 101 310 X — 6 7 0
W — Gavin Gentry (2-0). L — Christian Kiper (1-2). 2B — AJ Agnew (B), Kiper (SC), Zander Keith (B), Dylan Toler (B). Records — South Central 6-8; Borden 11-3-1.
.
FLOYD BLASTS BROWNSTOWN
BROWNSTOWN — Floyd Central pounded out 13 hits en route to a 12-0 five-inning win at Brownstown Central on Friday evening.
Senior Dylan Hogan led the Highlanders' hit parade, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring once. Jake Thompson and Caleb Miller added two hits apiece. Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring once. Miller went 2-for-3 with an RBI while touching home twice. Clayton Schroeder also homered for Floyd.
That was more than enough offense for Highlanders starter Noah Wathen. The junior lefty allowed two hits while walking two and striking out 10 over the five frames.
Floyd (9-4) is scheduled to visit 4A No. 2 Evansville North today.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 12, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Floyd Central 504 30 — 12 13 0
Brownstown 000 00 — 0 2 2
W — Noah Wathen. L — Lowery. 2B — Bailey Taylor (FC), Jake Thompson (FC). HR — Clayton Schroeder (FC). Records — Floyd Central 9-4, Brownstown Central 7-6.
