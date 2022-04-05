Charlestown Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — Behind a strong start from Jeremiah Hasler, Charlestown downed South Central 7-3 Monday night. 

Hasler, a junior, allowed six hits while walking one and striking out 12 over 6 2/3 innings to pick up the victory on the mound. 

Six players had one hit apiece for the Pirates (2-1), who are scheduled to visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

PANTHERS EDGE BRAVES 

CORYDON — Tyler Fessel's RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave host Corydon Central to a 9-8 walk-off win over Class A No. 1 Borden on Monday night. 

The Panthers led 2-0 after the first inning, but the Braves responded with one in the second and seven in the third to go up 8-2. Corydon scored once in the bottom of the third, then five times in the sixth before the dramatic ending. 

AJ Agnew's home run was one of three extra-base hits for Borden, which outhit the Panthers 9-6. 

The Braves (2-1) are scheduled to host Scottsburg at 5 p.m. Friday. 

CORYDON CENTRAL 9, BORDEN 8

Borden      017     000     00 — 8 9 2  

Corydon     201     005     01 — 9 6 0   

     W — Nolan Erwin. L — Kaden Holmes (1-1). 2B — Logan Edwards (CC), Tyler Stark (CC), Alex Schuler (B), Kaden Holmes (B). HR — AJ Agnew (B). Records — Borden 2-1, Corydon Central 2-1. 

