CHARLESTOWN — Behind a strong start from Jeremiah Hasler, Charlestown downed South Central 7-3 Monday night.
Hasler, a junior, allowed six hits while walking one and striking out 12 over 6 2/3 innings to pick up the victory on the mound.
Six players had one hit apiece for the Pirates (2-1), who are scheduled to visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
PANTHERS EDGE BRAVES
CORYDON — Tyler Fessel's RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave host Corydon Central to a 9-8 walk-off win over Class A No. 1 Borden on Monday night.
The Panthers led 2-0 after the first inning, but the Braves responded with one in the second and seven in the third to go up 8-2. Corydon scored once in the bottom of the third, then five times in the sixth before the dramatic ending.
AJ Agnew's home run was one of three extra-base hits for Borden, which outhit the Panthers 9-6.
The Braves (2-1) are scheduled to host Scottsburg at 5 p.m. Friday.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 9, BORDEN 8
Borden 017 000 00 — 8 9 2
Corydon 201 005 01 — 9 6 0
W — Nolan Erwin. L — Kaden Holmes (1-1). 2B — Logan Edwards (CC), Tyler Stark (CC), Alex Schuler (B), Kaden Holmes (B). HR — AJ Agnew (B). Records — Borden 2-1, Corydon Central 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.