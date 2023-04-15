NEW WASHINGTON — A three-run first inning helped propel Charlestown to a 9-1 win at New Washington on Friday evening.
The Mustangs scored once in the second to make it 3-1, but the Pirates tallied two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to stay unbeaten on the young season.
Boomer Hester, Noah Tilton and Ethan French had two hits apiece for Charlestown (6-0). Hester went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home twice. Tilton was 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring two times. French went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
That was more than enough offense for a pair of pitchers — Jackson Snelling and Cooper Lyvers. Snelling allowed one earned run on one hit while walking one and striking out three over the first two innings to pick up the win. Lyvers allowed two hits while walking two and striking out six over the final five frames.
Easton Nichols led the Mustangs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
CHARLESTOWN 9, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Charlestown 300 023 1 — 9 9 1
New Washington 010 000 0 — 1 3 6
W — Jackson Snelling. L — Mason Thompson. 2B — Dawson Boyd (CH), Darius Lang (NW).
WILDCATS EDGE ‘DOGS
JASPER — Class 3A No. 1 Jasper outlasted visiting New Albany 3-2 Friday evening.
Maxwell Alexander led the Bulldogs at the plate with a pair of hits while Landon Tiesing hit a home run and drove in both New Albany runs.
New Albany will visit Charlestown at 11 a.m. Satuday.
THURSDAY
BRAVES BEAT MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Class A No. 2 Borden scored 19 unanswered runs en route to a 22-4 five-inning win at New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday evening.
The two teams were tied at 3-all after the first inning before the Braves ran off five runs in the second, six in the third, four in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to victory.
Five players — Alex Schuler, Brody Kennedy, Garrett Schmidt, Zander Keith and Michael McVoy — had three hits apiece to lead the way for the Braves, who tallied 18 as a team. Schuler, Kennedy and Keith each doubled while Dylan Toler tripled.
AJ Agnew picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out eight over the first four frames.
“We’re really glad to get the conference win. We played well tonight, but we’re definitely not a team full of Downtown Harry Browns,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “We have a lot we need to improve upon. Give credit to the Mustangs for playing hard the whole way. I have no doubt Coach (Jeremy) Bowers’ squad will bounce back and make some noise this year.”
BORDEN 22, NEW WASHINGTON 4
Borden 356 44 — 22 18 0
New Wash 300 01 — 4 4 5
W — AJ Agnew (2-1) 4 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 8 K. L — Bower (0-2). 2B — Alex Schuler (B), Brody Kennedy (B), Zander Keith (B). 3B — Dylan Toler (B). Records — Borden 3-2, New Washington 2-3.
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Class 3A No. 8 Silver Creek downed host Austin 13-2 in five innings Thursday.
Senior Dane DeWees picked up the complete-game victory on the mound while the Dragons recorded nine hits in the win.
Silver Creek (6-2, 2-0) will next visit Columbus North at 11 a.m. Saturday.
LIONS PICK UP WIN
SEYMOUR — Visiting Rock Creek topped Trinity Lutheran 12-6 Thursday evening.
The Lions will visit Louisville’s Portland Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
