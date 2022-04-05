DUBOIS — Led by senior Cameron Rayborn, Clarksville opened its season with a 4-0 win at Northeast Dubois on Saturday.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth, when Max Scowden drove in Talon Moore to give the Generals a 1-0 lead.
Clarksville tallied three more times in the top of the seventh. One of those came via a solo homer from Rayborn, who also singled and doubled in a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.
Rayborn also picked up the victory on the mound. He gave up three hits while walking two and striking out 11 in the complete-game effort.
“Overall I thought we played well for our first game,” Generals coach Jamie Knight said. “Cameron Rayborn did a good job of throwing strikes and getting ahead of their hitters. We did a pretty good job of getting runners on and moving them over. We just need to do a better job of getting them in, but it’s still early in the season.”
Clarksville (1-0) will visit Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Thursday.
.
CLARKSVILLE 4, NE DUBOIS 0
Clarksville 000 010 3 — 4 9 1
NE Dubois 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
W — Cameron Rayborn. L — A. Thewes. 2B — Rayborn (C), Themblesin (NED), T. Kalb (NED). HR — Rayborn (C). Records — Clarksville 1-0, NE Dubois 0-2.
.
'DOGS SPLIT DOUBLEDIP
NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 10 New Albany split a pair of home games Saturday at Mt. Tabor.
Fort Wayne Carroll edged the Bulldogs 6-4 in the first contest. In the second one, New Albany blanked visiting South Dearborn 10-0 in five innings.
In the opener, the Chargers scored four times in the second before adding single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. The Bulldogs scored once in the first and sixth frames before rallying for two more in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Four players — Tucker Biven, Andrew Clements, Chase Loesch and Carson Chandler — had two hits apiece for New Albany, which outhit Carroll 12-10. Biven homered while Clements and Loesch doubled. Biven also absorbed the loss on the mound.
In their second game, the Bulldogs tallied two runs in the first, fourth and fifth frames, as well as four in the second, en route to their first victory of the season.
At the plate, Biven went 2-for-3 with another homer and three RBIs while Landon Tiesing was 2-for-2 with a double.
On the mound, Chandler cruised to victory. The senior allowed two hits while walking one and striking four over five frames.
New Albany (1-3) will next host Lanesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
.
FW CARROLL 6, NEW ALBANY 4
FW Carroll 040 100 1 — 6 10 0
New Albany 100 001 2 — 4 12 3
W — Cam Saunders. L — Tucker Biven (0-1). 2B — Jayden Duba (C), Andrew Sinish (C), Andrew Clements (NA), Chase Loesch (NA) 2, Carson Chandler (NA), Kadin Bush (NA). HR — Biven (NA). Records — FW Carroll 3-1, New Albany 0-3.
.
NEW ALBANY 10, SOUTH DEARBORN 0
South Dearborn 000 00 — 0 2 3
New Albany 240 22 — 10 7 0
W — Chandler (1-1). L — Logan Thies. 2B — Landon Tiesing (NA). HR — Biven (NA). Records — South Dearborn 0-2, New Albany 1-3.
.
FLOYD BLANKS KNIGHTS
FLOYDS KNOBS — A pair of senior Floyd Central pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout in the Highlanders’ 1-0 victory over visiting South Dearborn on Saturday.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when Dylan Hogan doubled then scored the game’s only run on Bishop Letson’s single.
Hogan was also Floyd’s starting pitcher. He allowed two hits while walking four and striking out 11 over the first five frames. Bailey Taylor struck out three over the final two innings to pick up the win in relief.
Floyd Central (2-1) is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 1, SOUTH DEARBORN 0
South Dearborn 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Floyd Central 000 001 X — 1 4 2
W — Bailey Taylor. L — R. Willoughby. 2B — Dylan Hogan (FC). Records — Floyd Central 2-1.
.
DRAGONS FALL
OAKLAND, Tenn. — Hartselle (Ala.) pitcher William Turner held Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to four hits in a 5-0 shutout victory Saturday in Tennessee.
Turner also walked one and struck out 10 in the complete-game effort.
Senior Dominic Decker accounted for half of the Dragons' hits with a pair of singles.
Silver Creek (3-2) is scheduled to visit Louisville St. Xavier at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
.
HARTSELLE (ALA.) 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Hartselle 320 000 0 — 5 7 0
Silver Creek 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
W — William Turner. L — Greyson Durick. 2B — Jace Burton (SC).
.
PIONEERS DROP 2
JEFFERSONVILLE — Class 2A No. 1 Providence dropped a pair of games Saturday at Jeffersonville.
Roncalli defeated the Pioneers 14-4 in five innings before the 4A No. 6, and host, Red Devils rallied for a 7-6 win over PHS in the final contest of the day.
Against the Royals, Providence led 4-2 through three innings before Roncalli erupted for seven runs in the top of the fourth and five more in the fifth to end the game early.
Johnny Milto led Roncalli at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
Freshman Cole Huett went 2-for-2 at the plate to pace the Pioneers. Cody Jackson also hit a solo home run. Jackson also received a no-decision on the mound after allowing two unearned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out six over the first three innings.
In the back-and-forth nightcap, the Red Devils rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a one-run win.
Providence scored once in the top of the second to take the early lead before Jeff tallied twice in the bottom of the inning and twice more in the fourth to go up 4-1. The Pioneers retook the lead with four runs in the sixth, then added another in the seventh.
Trailing by two, the Red Devils plated three runs in the seventh to notch the walk-off win.
The Pioneers out-hit Jeff 8-4 in defeat. Nathan Julius went 3-for-4 at the plate while Jake Rodski and Luke Kruer added two hits apiece. Kruer, who singled and tripled, also drove in three runs and scored twice. Huett contributed a double and two RBIs.
On the flip side, Rafe Swearingen had three RBIs for the Red Devils while Jaden Hart picked up the victory in relief. The junior allowed one earned run on one hit while walking two and striking out one in the seventh.
Providence (2-3) is slated to host Eastern at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile Jeff is slated to host Floyd Central an hour later.
.
RONCALLI 14, PROVIDENCE 4
Roncalli 020 75 — 14 9 0
Providence 301 00 — 4 5 3
W — Tanner Hudspeth. L — Jack Beyl. 2B — Johnny Roeder (R), Dylan Henry (R), Joey Milto (R). HR — Milto (R), Cody Jackson (P).
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 7, PROVIDENCE 6
Providence 010 004 1 — 6 8 3
Jeffersonville 020 200 3 — 7 4 1
W — Jaden Hart. L — Noah Crone. 2B — Cole Huett (P). 3B — Luke Kruer (P).
.
COUGARS CLIP WARRIORS
RAMSEY — North Harrison clipped visiting Christian Academy 28-0 Saturday.
