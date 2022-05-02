CLARKSVILLE — Cameron Rayborn struck out 18 in a complete-game shutout as host Clarksville blanked Brownstown Central 4-0 Monday evening.
The senior right-hander scattered four hits in the win. He also helped his own cause with an RBI.
"Cameron Rayborn, obviously, threw the ball well," Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said. "He did a great job of challenging their hitters with his fastball and throwing strikes. Offensively, we were patient at the plate and put the ball in play. This was a good win against a very good Brownstown team.”
Luke Cain accounted for half of the Generals’ hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring a run.
.
CLARKSVILLE 4, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Brownstown 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Clarksville 030 001 X — 4 4 1
W — Cameron Rayborn. L — Killey. Records — Brownstown Central 7-7, Clarksville 7-7.
.
DRAGONS DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Class 3A No. 6 Silver Creek downed Charlestown 10-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday evening.
Dane DeWees and Garret Allen led the Dragons at the plate with two hits apiece. DeWees also swiped four bases. Bailey Hale drove in a pair of runs while Jace Burton, Preston Burton and Tyler Bach each doubled.
Colin Kapust picked up the win on the mound for Silver Creek (13-5, 2-0), which won its seventh straight game.
STARS EDGE ‘DOGS
BEDFORD — A three-run first and a two-run fifth propelled Bedford North Lawrence to a 5-4 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Monday.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first, the Bulldogs battled back to get two in the second and one in the third to tie the game. New Albany then took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth before the Stars scored twice in the bottom half en route to the win.
Andrew Clements led the ‘Dogs at the plate. The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Landon Gum added two hits and a pair of RBIs while Tucker Biven also drove in a run for New Albany (11-6).
.
BEDFORD NL 5, NEW ALBANY 4
New Albany 021 010 0 — 4 8 3
Bedford NL 300 020 X — 5 13 0
W — Will Adams. L — Carson Chandler (3-2). 2B — Tucker Biven (NA), Landon Gum (NA), Jonny Stone (B). Records — New Albany 11-6, Bedford NL 9-9.
.
REBELS TOP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting South Central built a 9-0 lead en route to a 15-5 six-inning win at New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.