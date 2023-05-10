JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Jennings County 3-2 in eight innings Tuesday evening in a first-round baseball game of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
The game was tied at 1-all through seven before the Panthers plated the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of frame, though, the Red Devils tallied twice to score the walk-off win.
Brett Denby picked up the win in relief of starter Logan Bingham.
The Red Devils will visit rival Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in an HHC Tournament semifinal.
PIONEERS EDGE PANTHERS
CLARKSVILLE — Bryson Whitlock’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Class 2A No. 2 Providence to a 7-6 victory over visiting Corydon Central in a back-and-forth contest Tuesday evening.
The Pioneers took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first before the Panthers answered with three in the second. Providence responded with three more runs in the fourth before Corydon pulled within 5-4 in the fifth. The Pioneers added a run in the sixth before the Panthers evened it up in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for Whitlock’s walk-off flyout.
Cody Jackson, the starting pitcher, and Brian Wall paced Providence at the plate. Jackson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run while touching home twice. Wall added a pair of hits while Nathan Julius tripled and scored a pair of runs.
Gavin Jackson, the fourth Pioneer pitcher, picked up the win in relief by getting the final two outs of the seventh.
Providence (15-3) is scheduled to host Austin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
.
PROVIDENCE 7, CORYDON CENTRAL 6
Corydon Central 030 010 2 — 6 9 5
Providence 200 301 1 — 7 8 0
W — Gavin Jackson. L — J. Fowler. 3B — Nathan Julius (P). HR — Cody Jackson (P). Records — Corydon Central 10-12, Providence 15-3.
.
DRAGONS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — Visiting Silver Creek downed Madison 10-4 on Tuesday evening.
The Dragons tallied two runs in the top of the first to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. They added four in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth en route to victory.
Junior Nate Davidson picked up the win on the mound while Greyson Durick provided valuable relief.
Junior Tyler Bach led the way at the plate with multiple hits, including a home run. Classmate Brady Weitzel added two hits.
Silver Creek (14-6) is scheduled to visit Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday.
WARRIORS TAME LIONS
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy defeated Rock Creek 9-3 Tuesday.
The Warriors received a solid pitching performance from Jackson Heintzman, who allowed no earned runs while striking out nine over five frames.
Matt Carter led the Warriors at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs while touching home twice.
CAI will host Lanesville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
EASTERN BREAKS MUSTANGS
PEKIN — Host Eastern outlasted New Washington 17-7 Tuesday.
New Wash (5-10) is scheduled to visit Trinity Lutheran at 11 a.m. Saturday.
