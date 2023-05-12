NEW ALBANY — Visiting Jeffersonville outslugged New Albany for a 10-9 win in the back-and-forth third-place game of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Thursday evening at Mt. Tabor.
The Red Devils got off to a fast start, scoring four runs in the top of the first before the Bulldogs answered with three in the bottom of the inning and another in the second to tie it up. New Albany then tallied three times in the third to go up 7-4. Jeff answered with three of its own in the top of the fourth before the Bulldogs bit back with one in the bottom of the frame to go up 8-7.
The Red Devils tied it up in the sixth before tallying two runs in the seventh to take a 10-8 lead. New Albany scored once in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Jaden Hart and Caiden White led the way for Jeff at the plate. Hart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run while touching home thrice. White was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring twice.
Ethan Durbin and Aiden Niemi also had two RBIs apiece for the Red Devils.
Brett Denby picked up the win, his second of the week in relief. The senior allowed one unearned run on one hit while fanning four over the final two frames.
Landon Gum led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run while scoring twice. Landon Tiesing added a pair of RBIs while Maxwell Alexander, Braden Brewer and Gavin Rand contributed one apiece.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 10, NEW ALBANY 9
Jeffersonville 400 301 2 — 10 12 3
New Albany 313 100 1 — 9 8 3
W — Brett Denby. L — Caden Reed. 2B — Jaret Phillips (J), Caiden White (J), Landon Tiesing (NA). HR — Jaden Hart (J), Landon Gum (NA).
.
DRAGONS DEFEAT WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Silver Creek rolled to a 10-1 win at Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday evening.
Preston Burton picked up the complete-game victory on the mound for the Dragons (15-6, 6-0), who are scheduled to visit Jeffersonville for a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Saturday.
PIONEERS TOP REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 2 Providence rallied to down host Southwestern 11-9 Thursday evening.
The Pioneers led 7-3 through four frames before the Rebels scored six runs in the fifth to take a 9-7 lead. Providence, however, tallied two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pick up the win.
Still Southwestern loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t push anything across.
Providence (17-3) is scheduled to visit Henryville at 5 p.m. Friday.
PIRATES RALLY PAST BRAVES
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 walk-off win over Brownstown in another MSC clash Thursday evening.
Jackson Snelling had a double and a pair of RBIs to pace the Pirates at the plate. Ethan French also doubled and drove in a run.
On the mound, Dallas Crace picked up the win in relief. He allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out one over the final 2 2/3 innings.
Charlestown (13-6, 5-2) is scheduled to host South Dearborn at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 4
Brownstown 100 020 1 — 4 6 2
Charlestown 000 001 4 — 5 3 3
W — Dallas Crace. L — Ethan Garland. 2B — Jackson Snelling (CH), Ethan French (CH), Noah Tilton (CH). HR — Chick Tiemeyer (BC). Records — Brownstown Central 16-7, 3-4; Charlestown 13-6, 5-2.
.
LIONS TOP TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Rock Creek picked up its third win of the season, beating host Crothersville 16-9 Thursday night.
The Lions are scheduled to visit South Central at 6 p.m. Friday.
‘DORES DOWN HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Perry Central rolled to a 13-3 five-inning win at Henryville on Thursday evening.
The Hornets (7-13) are scheduled to host Providence at 5 p.m. Friday.
EASTERN EDGES GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Eastern edged Clarksville 3-1 Thursday evening.
The Musketeers scored a single run in the third inning and tallied twice in the sixth. The Generals plated one run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
EAGLES OUTLAST WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Lanesville outlasted Christian Academy 12-10 Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.