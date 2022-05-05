LANESVILLE — Brett Denby and Kannon Stull combined to help lead Jeffersonville to an 11-0 win at Lanesville on Wednesday night.
On the mound, the two teamed up for 11 strikeouts. Denby allowed three hits while walking three and striking out nine over the first five frames to earn the victory. Stull, who came on in the sixth, walked one and struck out two.
At the plate, Denby and Stull combined for four hits. Denby went 2-for-4 with a triple while Stull was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI while scoring once.
Hunter West and Chate Amick added two RBIs apiece while Caiden White touched home thrice and Rafe Swearingen twice.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 11, LANESVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 015 030 2 — 11 8 0
Lanesville 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
W — Brett Denby. L — Whitlock. 2B — Rafe Swearingen (J). 3B — Kannon Stull (J), Denby (J).
.
DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 6 Silver Creek won its eighth straight game, defeating visiting Jennings County 14-5 Wednesday evening.
Preston Burton picked up the win on the mound. The freshman right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six in the effort.
Dane DeWees led the Dragons at the plate, going 2-for-3 while touching home twice. Five others — Colin Kapust, Dominic Decker, Jace Burton, Tyler Bach and Greyson Durick — had one hit each for Creek (14-5).
GENERALS, REBELS TIE
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville and South Central played to a 2-2 tie before the game was called due to darkness in the 11th inning Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.