JEFFERSONVILLE — A 10-run first inning propelled Jeffersonville to a 13-1 five-inning victory over visiting Seymour in high school baseball action Thursday evening.
The Red Devils added another run in the second and two more in the third en route to handing the Owls (8-1) their first loss of the season.
Logan Bingham picked up the victory on the mound. The junior allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking two and striking out three in the complete-game effort.
Seven different players had hits for Jeff. Aidan Niemi and Ethan Durbin led the way at the plate. Niemi went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Durbin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Caiden White and Kyle Campbell added two RBIs apiece while Jaden Hart touched home twice.
The Red Devils (5-3) are scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
JEFFERSONVILLE 13, SEYMOUR 1
Seymour 001 00 — 1 3 2
Jeffersonville (10)12 0X — 13 9 1
W — Logan Bingham. L — Leary. 2B — Caiden White (J), Ethan Durbin (J). Records — Seymour 8-1, Jeffersonville 5-3.
PIONEERS POUND OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Class 2A No. 9 Providence pounded out 12 hits en route to a 14-6 win at Columbus East on Thursday evening.
The Pioneers plated a single run in the first inning, five in the second, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth on the way to victory.
Cody Jackson led Providence’s offensive onslaught. The senior went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI while touching home twice. Three others — Jack Beyl, Cole Huett and Luke Kruer — had two hits apiece. Beyl went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while scoring four times. Huett was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while touching home twice. Kruer went 2-for-5 with an RBI while scoring a run.
Additionally, Grant Borden homered, drove in three and touched home twice.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Grant Seebold. The senior allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking two and fanning five over four innings. Kruer and Huett combined for five strikeouts over the final three frames.
Providence (6-1) will host South Spencer at noon Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 14, COLUMBUS EAST 6
Providence 150 233 0 — 14 12 4
Columbus E. 000 311 1 — 6 5 3
W — Grant Seebold. L — E. Balzer. 2B — Cody Jackson (P), Cole Huett (P), Nathan Julius (P). 3B — Jack Beyl (P). HR — Grant Borden (P). Records — Providence 6-1, Columbus East 1-6.
PIRATES SLIP PAST PANTHERS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown downed Corydon Central 5-3 in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Thursday evening.
The Pirates took the early lead with one run in the third. The game remained 1-0 until the high-scoring sixth. First, the Panthers plated three runs in the top of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Charlestown answered in the bottom of the frame, though, with four runs to earn the win.
Jackson Snelling paced the Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Jeremiah Hasler added two hits and an RBI.
Hasler also picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out 12 in the complete-game effort.
Charlestown (5-0, 2-0) is scheduled to visit New Washington at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 3
Corydon Cent. 000 003 0 — 3 3 3
Charlestown 001 004 X — 5 9 4
W — Jeremiah Hasler. L — J. Fowler. 2B — C. Smith (CC), Boomer Hester (CH). Records — Corydon Central 3-3, 1-1; Charlestown 5-0, 2-0.
BRAVES BEAT MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Class A No. 2 Borden scored 19 unanswered runs en route to a 22-4 five-inning win at New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday evening.
The two teams were tied at 3-all after the first inning before the Braves ran off five runs in the second, six in the third, four in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to victory.
Five players — Alex Schuler, Brody Kennedy, Garrett Schmidt, Zander Keith and Michael McVoy — had three hits apiece to lead the way for the Braves, who tallied 18 as a team. Schuler, Kennedy and Keith each doubled while Dylan Toler tripled.
AJ Agnew picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out eight over the first four frames.
"We're really glad to get the conference win. We played well tonight, but we're definitely not a team full of Downtown Harry Browns," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "We have a lot we need to improve upon. Give credit to the Mustangs for playing hard the whole way. I have no doubt Coach (Jeremy) Bowers' squad will bounce back and make some noise this year."
BORDEN 22, NEW WASHINGTON 4
Borden 356 44 — 22 18 0
New Wash 300 01 — 4 4 5
W — AJ Agnew (2-1) 4 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 8 K. L — Bower (0-2). 2B — Alex Schuler (B), Brody Kennedy (B), Zander Keith (B). 3B — Dylan Toler (B). Records — Borden 3-2, New Washington 2-3.
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Class 3A No. 8 Silver Creek downed host Austin 13-2 in five innings Thursday.
Senior Dane DeWees picked up the complete-game victory on the mound while the Dragons recorded nine hits in the win.
Silver Creek (6-2, 2-0) will next visit Columbus North at 11 a.m. Saturday.
LIONS PICK UP WIN
SEYMOUR — Visiting Rock Creek topped Trinity Lutheran 12-6 Thursday evening.
The Lions will visit Louisville's Portland Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
