LATE TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Red Devils roll over Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Max McEwen tossed a complete-game six-hitter to lead Jeffersonville to a 5-1 win at Providence on Wednesday evening.

The senior right-hander allowed one earned run while walking three and striking out six on his way to victory.

The Red Devils took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Kannon Stull’s sacrifice fly. They increased it to 2-0 in the third.

Jeffersonville shortstop Jaden Hart makes a catch Wednesday evening during the Red Devils’ 5-1 win at Providence.

The Pioneers pulled within 2-1 in the fourth on Jack Beyl’s RBI-single.

Jeff had a quick response, though, tallying three times in the top of the fifth to take command while knocking out Providence starter Cody Jackson in the process.

Providence’s Jack Beyl makes contact during the Pioneers’ 5-1 loss to visiting Jeffersonville on Wednesday evening.

The junior right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits while walking three and fanning three over 4 2/3 innings.

Noah Crone and Beyl followed Jackson on the mound.

For the Red Devils, Brett Deny went 1-for-1 while walking twice, driving in one and touching home twice.

Stull added two RBIs while Jaret Phillips also knocked in a run for Jeff.

Nathan Julius and Luke Kruer paced Providence at the plate with two hits apiece. Julius also scored the Pioneers’ lone run.

Providence’s Grant Borden, left, and Jeffersonville’s Josh Weiser look to the umpire for his call on a play at second base during the visiting Red Devils’ 5-1 win Wednesday evening. Weiser was called out on the attempted steal.

JEFFERSONVILLE 5, PROVIDENCE 1

Jeffersonville     101     030     0 — 5 6 0 

Providence         000     100     0 — 1 6 2

     W — Max McEwen. L — Cody Jackson. 2B — Max McEwen (J). 

Jeffersonville’s Brett Denby tags out Providence’s Nathan Julius as he slides into third base during the Red Devils’ 5-1 win Wednesday evening.

COUGARS EDGE BRAVES

RAMSEY — North Harrison edged Class A No. 1 Borden 4-3 Wednesday evening. 

The Cougars tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. 

Alex Schuler and Dylan Toler led the Braves at the plate with two hits apiece. Schuler went 2-for-3 with a triple while walking once, stealing a base and scoring a run. Toler was 2-for-4. 

NORTH HARRISON 4, BORDEN 3

Borden            100     010     0 — 3 9 2

N. Harrison     101     020     X — 4 6 3

     W — Easton Tucker (2-2). L — Brady Schuler (2-1). 2B — Zander Keith (B), Shawn Condon (B). 3B: Fessel (NH), Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 18-5-1, North Harrison 7-15. 

