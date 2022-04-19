JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville scored 10 unanswered runs en route to a 10-1 victory over visiting Southridge on Monday evening.
Trailing 1-0 through three inning, the Red Devils scored six times in the fourth before tallying twice in the fifth and sixth frames.
Kannon Stull led Jeff's 12-hit attack, going 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring once. Jaden Hart and Hunter West added two hits apiece. Hart also drove in a pair while scoring twice. Max McEwen added a pair of RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for Brett Denby. The junior right-handed pitcher allowed one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out 10 over six innings. Stull came on in the seventh and struck out two.
The Red Devils (6-3) are scheduled to visit New Albany at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 10, SOUTHRIDGE 1
Southridge 001 000 0 — 1 2 2
Jeffersonville 000 622 X — 10 12 0
W — Brett Denby. L — K. Allen. 2B — Jaret Phillips (J), Kannon Stull (J). Record — Southridge 2-4, Jeffersonville 6-3.
.
PIRATES DOWN COUGARS
CHARLESTOWN — Ethan French went 3-for-3 at the plate with three doubles to lead host Charlestown to a 15-3 victory over visiting North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Monday.
Nick Broady picked up the victory on the mound. He gave up two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.
The Pirates (4-6) host Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.