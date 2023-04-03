JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville picked up a pair of walk-off wins in a Saturday doubleheader against visiting Madison.
The Red Devils won the first game 9-8 before taking the second 7-6.
In the opener, Jaden Hart’s third hit capped Jeff’s comeback and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Following a six-run fourth frame, the Cubs led 8-3 before the Red Devils rallied for a single run in the fifth and four more in the sixth before Hart’s clutch hit in the seventh. The shortstop finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs while scoring once.
Caiden White and Ryan Crawford also added three hits apiece for Jeff. White was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while touching home twice. Crawford went 3-for-3 while scoring a run.
Jaret Phillips and Aidan Niemi added two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Niemi also drove in a pair of runs.
Quinn Lemon picked up the win in relief. The junior right-hander allowed three unearned runs on five hits while fanning four over the final 3 2/3 innings.
In the back-and-forth second game, the two teams were tied at 3-all through three innings before Madison tallied two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to take a 6-3 lead. Jeff then rallied for four runs — capped off by Niemi’s game-winning RBI-single — in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.
Hart and Ethan Durbin led the Red Devils’ 10-hit attack.
Hart went 3-for-3 with a double while touching home twice. Durbin was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs while scoring once.
Cole Singleton, Jeff’s fourth pitcher, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run while walking four over the final 2 1/3 innings.
The Red Devils (3-1) are scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 6 p.m. today in an early-season Hoosier Hills Conference showdown.
JEFFERSONVILLE 9, MADISON 8
Madison 110 600 0 — 8 11 2
Jeffersonville 003 014 1 — 9 16 4
W — Quinn Lemon. L — Carie. 2B — Cammack (M), Aidan Niemi (J). 3B — Demaree (M), Johnson (M), Yancey (M), Lucas Blanton (J), Caiden White (J).
JEFFERSONVILLE 7, MADISON 6
Madison 012 021 0 — 6 5 0
Jeffersonville 120 000 4 — 7 10 1
W — Cole Singleton. L — O’Neal. 2B — Ethan Durbin (J), Jaden Hart (J). 3B — Durbin (J). Record — Jeffersonville 3-1.
FLOYD SPLITS DOUBLEDIP
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central split a pair of home games in a split doubleheader Saturday.
Fort Wayne Carroll blanked the Highlanders 7-0 in their first contest before the hosts bounced back to beat South Dearborn 12-0 in five innings behind Masen Moravec’s no-hitter.
In the opener, a pair of Charger pitchers limited Floyd to just three hits while Carroll scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth en route to victory.
Chargers starter Michael Dierckman picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits while walking three and striking out six over the first 4 2/3 innings. Camden Herschberger came on in the fifth and gave up one hit while fanning three over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Dierckman also helped his own cause, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate. Andrew Sinish added two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Chargers.
Noah Wathen had two hits, including a double, in both of his at-bats for Floyd.
In the second game, Moravec walked two and struck out six in his abbreviated no-no.
At the plate, Moravec’s teammates gave him plenty of support.
Bishop Letson led the way offensively for Floyd Central, going 2-for-2 with two singles and three RBIs. Zach Tripure and Justin Early added two hits apiece. Tripure was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while touching home once. Early went 2-for-3 with an RBi while scoring a run.
Additionally, Kayden Linares went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Floyd Central (2-1) will next host Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. this evening.
FW CARROLL 7, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
FW Carroll 000 403 0 — 7 8 0
Floyd Central 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
W — M. Dierckman. L — Blane Metz. 2B — A. Sinish (FWC), Dierckman (FWC), D. Kirk (FWC), Rudolph (FWC), Noah Wathen (FC), Masen Moravec (FC). Records — FW Carroll 3-0, Floyd Central 1-1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 12, SOUTH DEARBORN 0
South Dearborn 000 00 — 0 0 2
Floyd Central 024 6X — 12 10 0
W — Moravec. L — L. Thies. 2B — Moravec (FC), Zach Tripure (FC), Kayden Linares (FC). 3B — Wathen (FC). Record — Floyd Central 2-1.
PIONEERS WIN
CLARKSVILLE — After both teams tallied five runs apiece in the first inning, host Providence outscored West De Pere (Wisc.) 4-0 the rest of the way in a 9-5 win Saturday.
Nathan Julius and Gavin Jackson helped lead the Pioneers to victory.
Julius went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs at the plate while scoring once. He also got the final two outs on the mound.
Jackson was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI at the plate. The freshman also tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. He yielded one hit while walking two and striking out three.
Noah Crone picked up the victory on the mound in relief of starter Cody Jackson. Crone allowed only one hit while striking out two over 2 2/3 innings of action.
Jack Beyl and Luke Kruer also touched home twice for the Pioneers (2-0), who are scheduled to visit Eastern at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
PROVIDENCE 9, WEST DE PERE 5
West De Pere 500 000 0 — 5 3 2
Providence 503 100 X — 9 6 1
W — Noah Crone. L — D. VanOss. 2B — Gavin Jackson (P), Nathan Julius (P), Cole Huett (P). Record — Providence 1-0.
‘DOGS DROP A PAIR
NEW ALBANY — New Albany dropped a pair of home games in a split doubleheader Saturday.
Fort Wayne Carroll clipped the Bulldogs 11-6 in their first game before South Dearborn downed them 10-4 in the second.
In the opener, the Chargers led 3-2 through three innings before erupting for four in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth. The ‘Dogs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they weren’t enough. New Albany was plagued by six errors in defeat.
Chase Loesch, the losing pitcher, led the way for the Bulldogs. On the mound he allowed two earned runs while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Zach Fleming and Maxwell Alexander added two hits and an RBI each while Gavin Hamilton drove in a pair of runs.
In the second game, the Knights tallied two runs in the first inning and eight more in the second en route to victory. The Bulldogs, who committed five miscues, scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Alexander and Phil Gill had two hits and an RBI apiece while Kaleb Elliott recorded a double and an RBI.
New Albany (2-2) will next visit Lanesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
FW CARROLL 11, NEW ALBANY 6
FW Carroll 210 431 0 — 11 11 0
New Albany 002 100 3 — 6 9 6
L — Chase Loesch. 2B — Loesch (NA) 2, Zach Fleming (NA). Record — Fort Wayne Carroll 2-0.
SOUTH DEARBORN 10, NEW ALBANY 4
S. Dearborn 280 000 0 — 10 6 0
New Albany 001 110 1 — 4 8 5
L — Gavin Hamilton. 2B — Kaleb Elliott (NA). Record — New Albany 2-2.
