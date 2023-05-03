JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior Dakota Pitman’s RBI-double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Jeffersonville to a 6-5 walk-off victory over visiting Jennings County on Wednesday evening (a.k.a. the Red Devils’ Senior Night) at Don Poole Field.
Jeff took the early lead on Lucas Blanton’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first frame. The game was back-and-forth from there. Eventually, the Red Devils’ tied it at 5-all on Caiden White’s RBI-double in the fifth.
The score remained tied until Pitman’s game-winning hit.
Cole Singleton picked up the win in relief of White, who allowed five runs on three hits while fanning five over the first six innings.
Jeff is scheduled to host Castle at 1 p.m. Saturday.
TIGERS TOP DRAGONS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville St. Xavier, one of the top teams in Kentucky, held off Silver Creek for a 2-0 win Wednesday evening.
The Tigers tallied single runs in the third and fifth frames in the victory.
The Dragons (11-6) are scheduled to visit North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup.
