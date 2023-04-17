CLARKSVILLE — Grant Seebold tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout to lead Class 2A No. 6 Providence to a 4-0 victory over visiting Louisville Trinity, one of the top teams in Kentucky, in high school baseball action Monday.
The senior right-hander allowed a pair of singles while fanning five in the win.
The Pioneers plated a single run in the bottom of the first frame before they tallied three times in the third to give Seebold the offensive support he needed.
Cole Huett paced Providence at the plate. The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring once. Additionally, Jack Beyl touched home twice while Grant Borden, Luke Kruer and Gavin Jackson drove in one run apiece.
The Pioneers (8-1) will visit Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE 4, LOUISVILLE TRINITY 0
Lou. Trinity 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Providence 103 000 X — 4 5 1
W — Grant Seebold. L — Wilson. 2B — Cole Huett (P), Cody Jackson (P). Records — Louisville Trinity 17-2, Providence 8-1.
BULLDOGS BLITZ BRAVES
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany scored seven runs in each of the first two frames en route to a 21-6 five-inning victory over Class A No. 3 Borden on Monday at Mt. Tabor.
In addition to 14 runs in the first and second innings, the Bulldogs tallied twice more in the third and five times in the fourth.
Landon Tiesing led New Albany's offensive onslaught. The senior went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and six RBIs. Landon Gum and Braden Brewer added three hits and four RBIs apiece while Tyler McMillen added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Caden Reed. The junior allowed six hits while striking out two over the first 3 1/3 innings.
The Braves scored a single run in the first before adding two in the second and third frames and another run in the fourth.
New Albany (4-7) will visit Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Borden (4-3) is scheduled to host Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
NEW ALBANY 21, BORDEN 6
Borden 122 10 — 6 8 5
New Albany 772 5X — 21 16 1
W — Caden Reed. 2B — Landon Tiesing (NA) 2, Tyler McMillen (NA), Braden Brewer (NA) 2, Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 4-3, New Albany 4-7.
PIRATES CLIP COUGARS
RAMSEY — Visiting Charlestown scored in each of the first six innings on the way to an 11-9 win at North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday.
The Pirates tallied three runs in the first inning, two in the second and third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth en route to their eighth straight victory to start the season.
Dawson Boyd and Jeremiah Hasler led Charlestown’s 14-hit attack. Boyd went 3-for-5 while scoring three runs. Hasler was 3-for-5 with a trio of triples while driving in three runs and touching home thrice.
Three other Pirates (Jackson Snelling, Ethan French and Quincy Gordon) had two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Nick Broady picked up the victory on the mound. The junior allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits while walking two and fanning four over the first four frames. Garrett Titzer came on in the fifth and allowed four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four over the final three innings.
Charlestown (8-0, 3-0) is scheduled to visit Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. today.
CHARLESTOWN 11, NORTH HARRISON 9
Charlestown 322 121 0 — 11 14 5
North Harrison 301 130 1 — 9 12 4
W — Nick Broady. L — Jakob Hoyer. 2B — Caden Hoehn (NH). 3B — Noah Tilton (CH), Jeremiah Hasler (CH) 3, Hoehn (NH), Bryce Fessel (NH). Records — Charlestown 8-0, 3-0; North Harrison 2-6, 0-2.
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek outslugged Eastern for a 20-10 win Monday at Clarksville Little League.
The Dragons are scheduled to visit Columbus East at 6 p.m. this evening.
COUGARS CLIP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Trinity Lutheran topped host Henryville 9-6 Monday evening.
The two teams were tied at 3-all before the Cougars scored a single run in the fifth and five more in the sixth to go up 9-3. The Hornets rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
Layton Walton led Henryville with two hits apiece while Eli Kleinert drove in three runs and Braydon Dobbs two.
Carson Conrey absorbed the loss. The senior allowed nine runs (only one of which was earned) on 13 hits while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings.
Henryville (4-4) will visit Eastern at 5 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Shawe Memorial at 5 p.m. Thursday.
PANTHERS TOP GENERALS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Clarksville 15-1 in five innings Monday afternoon.
The Generals (1-8) are scheduled to host Providence at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
