CLARKSVILLE — Host Silver Creek rolled to a 12-2 triumph over Class 3A No. 9 Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference high school baseball matchup Monday evening at Clarksville Little League.
Preston Burton picked up the win on the mound while his battery mate, Mikey Williamson, led the Dragons at the plate. The sophomore catcher went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Also for Creek, Jace Burton went 2-for-2 with three RBIs while scoring three runs. Nate Davidson added a pair of hits while Dane DeWees scored three runs.
The Dragons (11-5, 4-0) are scheduled to visit Louisville St. Xavier, one of the top teams in Kentucky, at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The Pirates (11-4, 3-2) are slated to visit Borden at 5:30 p.m. today.
TIGERS TOP RED DEVILS
LOUISVILLE — A three-run first and a two-run fourth propelled Louisville’s St. Xavier to a 5-1 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Monday evening.
The Red Devils, who outhit the Tigers 7-5, scored their lone run in the third.
Seven different players had hits for Jeff while Brett Denby drove in the team’s only run.
.
LOU. ST. XAVIER 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Jeffersonville 001 000 0 — 1 7 3
St. Xavier 300 200 X — 5 5 0
W — I. Milliner. L — Logan Bingham. 2B — Caiden White (J).
.
STARS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Bedford North Lawrence outlasted New Albany 3-0 in a matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference foes Monday at Mt. Tabor.
Senior Landon Tiesing led the way at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 1-for-3 with a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.