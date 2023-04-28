LOUISVILLE — Louisville St. Xavier, one of the top teams in Kentucky, rallied past Floyd Central for a 2-1 win Thursday evening.
The Highlanders took the early lead with one run in the third before the Tigers tallied single runs in the fourth and fifth frames to pick up the victory.
Masen Moravec had a pair of hits, including a double, to lead the way for Floyd, which outhit St. X 7-5. Justin Early drove in the visitors’ lone run.
Sophomore Blane Metz absorbed the loss on the mound. The Indiana commit allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking none and striking out six over six innings.
The Highlanders (11-4) are scheduled to host Brownstown Central at 6 p.m. this evening.
.
LOU. ST. XAVIER 2, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Floyd Central 001 000 0 — 1 7 0
Lou. St. Xavier 000 110 X — 2 5 0
W — D. Sinkhorn. L — Blane Metz. 2B — Masen Moravec (FC), B. Breunig (X), L. Wright (X). Record — Floyd Central 11-4.
.
PIRATES BLANK GENERALS
CHARLESTOWN — A pair of Charlestown pitchers combined for a one-hitter as the Class 3A No. 9 Pirates blanked Clarksville 10-0 in five innings Thursday evening.
Ethan French picked up the win on the mound. The junior allowed a single while walking four and striking out seven over the first four frames. Cooper Lyvers struck out one in the fifth to close out the game.
French also paced the Pirates at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs while scoring once. Sophomore Noah Tilton also homered and drove in three for Charlestown.
The Pirates (11-2) are scheduled to visit 2A No. 2 Providence at 6 p.m. this evening.
The Generals (1-12) are slated to host Perry Central at 11 a.m. Saturday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 10, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 000 00 — 0 1 2
Charlestown 201 7X — 10 7 1
W — Ethan French. L — Jalen Reyer. 3B — French (CH). HR — Noah Tilton (CH). Records — Clarksville 1-12, Charlestown 11-2.
.
EAGLES OUTLAST HORNETS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville outlasted Henryville for a 13-10 SAC win Thursday evening.
The Eagles tallied two runs in the first frame, four in the second, two in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth en route to victory.
The Hornets, meanwhile, scored once in the second, twice in the third and fourth, once in the sixth and four times in the seventh in defeat.
Four players — CJ Wiseman, Eli Guernsey, Jaxson Payne and Nolyn Hall — had two hits apiece for Lanesville. Hall doubled and drove in four while Payne doubled, hit a home run and knocked in a trio of runs.
The Eagles (4-9) are scheduled to host North Harrison at 6 p.m. this evening while the Hornets (6-7) are slated to host Paoli at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BRAVES BLANK REBELS
ELIZABETH — Class A No. 8 Borden rolled to a 16-0 five-inning win at South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Thursday.
Senior AJ Agnew tossed a one-hitter on the mound while Alex Schuler led the Braves’ offensive onslaught.
Agnew also walked one and struck out six in the complete-game effort. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 while stealing three bases and scoring three times.
Schuler, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a grand slam that highlighted Borden’s eight-run third inning. He finished with five RBIs while stealing two bases and touching home twice.
Garrett Schmidt led the Braves with three hits, including a double, while driving in one and scoring twice.
Three others — Dylan Toler, Michael McVoy and Evan Parsons — added two hits apiece. Toler also drove in two while McVoy and Parsons had an RBI each. All three also touched home twice.
“We’re obviously really pleased to get to 3-0 in the conference. We knew we’d have to play well to get the W against an always tough South Central team,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “AJ gave us his best start on the mound this season, he was sharp.
“We worked in practice on keeping at-bats going — fouling tough pitches off until you put the ball in play or take the walk — and guys contributed up-and-down the lineup. Alex Schuler came up huge with the grand slam in the third to break the game open. Our defense was great too. Hopefully, we moved the needle a little closer to where we want to be this time of the season.”
The Braves (8-4, 3-0) are scheduled to visit Austin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
.
BORDEN 16, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Borden 228 40 — 16 13 0
South Central 000 00 — 0 1 3
W — AJ Agnew (3-1). L — Kole Stewart (1-2). 2B — Garrett Schmidt (B). HR — Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 8-4, South Central 6-7.
.
WARRIORS WIN 2ND GAME
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy outlasted Crothersville for an 11-9 win Thursday evening.
The Warriors are scheduled to host Shawe Memorial at 10 a.m. Saturday.
