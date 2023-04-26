CLARKSVILLE — A trio of pitchers combined for a no-hitter as Class 2A No. 2 Providence cruised to a 14-0 five-inning victory over visiting Crawford County on Tuesday.
Cody Jackson, Bryson Whitlock and Casey Kaelin teamed up to hold the Wolfpack hitless. Jackson, the winning pitcher, struck out two over the first two frames. Whitlock fanned three over the next two innings before Kaelin walked one and struck out two in the fifth to end the game.
Kaelin also paced the Pioneers at the plate. The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while touching home twice.
Grant Borden, Luke Kruer and Whitlock knocked in two runs apiece. Borden touched home three times while Cole Huett and Nathan Julius did so twice.
Providence (12-2) is scheduled to host 3A No. 9 Charlestown at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
.
PROVIDENCE 14, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
Crawford Co. 000 00 — 0 0 4
Providence 361 4X — 14 9 0
W — Cody Jackson. L — L. Belcher. 2B — Grant Borden (P), Casey Kaelin (P). Record — Providence 12-2.
.
FLOYD CLIPS COUGARS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central downed North Harrison 11-1 in five innings Tuesday evening.
The Highlanders scored five times in the first, once in the second, twice in the third, once in the fourth and twice in the fifth en route to victory.
Justin Early and Bishop Letson led Floyd’s 10-hit attack. Early went 2-for-2 while Letson was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Kayden Linares and Clayton Schroeder also drove in two runs apiece for the Highlanders.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Seth Newkirk. He allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out eight in the complete-game victory.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, NORTH HARRISON 1
North Harrison 001 00 — 1 3 2
Floyd Central 512 12 — 11 10 0
W — Seth Newkirk. L — J. Martin. 2B — Kayden Linares (FC), Bishop Letson (FC), B. Fessel (NH). 3B — Letson (FC).
.
TROJANS TOP ‘DOGS
INDIANAPOLIS — Class 4A No. 1 Center Grove scored a 3-2 walk-off win over visiting New Albany on Tuesday evening.
Landon Tiesing and Chase Loesch had two hits apiece, including a double, while Loesch drove in one of the Bulldogs’ runs.
CUBS TOP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Madison downed Class 3A No. 9 Charlestown 6-3 Tuesday evening.
The Pirates took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the second before the Cubs tied it up in the top of the third. Madison scored four more runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good. Charlestown scored once in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Boomer Hester paced the Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while touching home once.
.
MADISON 6, CHARLESTOWN 3
Madison 002 400 0 — 6 7 0
Charlestown 020 000 1 — 3 9 1
W — L. Murphy. L — Noah Tilton. 2B — Jeremiah Hasler (CH), Garrett Titzer (CH), Ethan French (CH), Boomer Hester (CH), N. Johnson (M).
.
DRAGONS DOWN HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Class 3A No. 10 Silver Creek rolled to a 14-0 win at Henryville on Tuesday evening.
BRAVES BEAT SENATORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Class A No. 8 Borden picked up a 9-2 triumph at West Washington on Tuesday afternoon.
Of the Braves' six hits, four were doubles by Brody Kennedy, Garrett Schmidt, Evan Parsons and Alex Schuler.
Michael McVoy picked up the win on the mound for Borden (7-4), which is scheduled to visit South Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
.
BORDEN 9, WEST WASHINGTON 2
Borden 210 024 0 — 9 6 1
West Wash 000 002 0 — 2 6 3
W — Michael McVoy (1-0). L — Clark Nance (1-2). 2B — Brody Kennedy (B), Garrett Schmidt (B), Evan Parsons (B), Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 7-4, West Washington 8-4.
.
REBELS OUTLAST WARRIORS
ELIZABETH — Host South Central clipped Christian Academy 17-7 in six innings Tuesday afternoon.
The Rebels tallied two runs in the bottom of the first before the Warriors scored four times in the second to take a lead. It didn’t last long, however, South Central scored five in the bottom of the frame to go up 7-4. The Rebels added a single run in the fourth, five more in the fifth and four more in the sixth while CAI tallied twice in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Senior Owen Montierth led South Central at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring twice. Also for the Rebels, John Davis added four RBIs while Christian Kiper homered.
EAGLES BLANK MUSTANGS
AUSTIN — Host Austin downed New Washington 10-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs (3-7) are scheduled to host Crothersville at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.