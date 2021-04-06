HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Tripure's big blast propels Highlanders over Red Devils

FLOYDS KNOBS — Max Tripure’s big blast and Casey Sorg’s strong pitching propelled Floyd Central to a 7-1 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in an early-season Hoosier Hills Conference contest Tuesday.
Tripure’s three-run home run highlighted the Highlanders’ four-run first inning. Floyd would tack on two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
That was more than enough offense for Casey Sorg. The senior right-handed pitcher allowed one earned run (in the fourth) on one hit while walking three and striking out six over six innings. Jake Thompson yielded one hit while striking out two in the seventh.
Tripure, a junior, finished 1-for-1 with four RBIs while scoring twice. Senior Luke Vick added two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Floyd (3-0, 1-0).
Chate Amick, the losing pitcher, had both of the Red Devils’ hits, including a double.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Jeffersonville 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
Floyd Central 400 210 X — 7 6 1
W — Casey Sorg. L — Chate Amick (0-2). 2B — Amick (J), Jake Thompson (FC), Luke Vick (FC). HR — Max Tripure (F). Records — Jeffersonville 2-4 (0-1); Floyd Central 3-0 (1-0).
.
BULLDOGS DOWN DRAGONS
NEW ALBANY — New Albany got a pair of solid pitching performances and used an opportunistic offense to beat Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek on Tuesday night at Mt. Tabor Field.
The game was tied 3-all after the fourth inning before the Bulldogs scored four unanswered runs — one in the fifth and three in the sixth — to pull away for the win.
“It wasn’t a great-played game by either team, but it was two good teams and both teams competed,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said. “Fortunately when they made a mistake we did capitalize on it, so that was good.
“That’s probably the best hitting team we’ve faced, I would think, so our pitchers learned a few lessons. They left some balls up and good-hitting teams are going to hit those fastballs when you leave’em up. We were solid defensively, we had one bone-head play, but other than that our defense was really good. Overall, we won, we made some mistakes but hopefully we can learn from the mistakes we made.”
Carson Chandler and Tucker Biven combined to limit the Dragons to six hits and three earned runs. Biven, the junior right-hander, picked up the victory in relief of Chandler, who allowed two runs on one hit while walking four and striking out four in three innings. Biven gave up one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out three over the final four innings.
Half of New Albany’s six hits were doubles by Landon Tiesing, Andrew Clements and Chase Loesch. Tiesing drove in a pair of runs while Biven also had an RBI.
Silver Creek was plagued by five errors.
“We were just really bad on balls in the air,” Dragons coach Joe Decker said. “It was a little bit windy, but it wasn’t that bad. Two of our infielders misplayed balls tonight and we misplayed four outfield balls and that led to their first four runs. They had four runs on two hits and one of those hits was, I think, one of the fly balls that nobody touched. ... I thought Holden (Groher) pitched well, gave us a chance to win, but we just missed a lot of balls.”
The Bulldogs (4-1) visit Lanesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday while Creek (1-1-1) visits Clarksville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve just got to get better,” Decker said. “It’s early in the season, it’s not panic-mode or anything, but we’re also trying to figure out who can play.”
.
NEW ALBANY 7, SILVER CREEK 3
Silver Creek 000 300 0 — 3 6 5
New Albany 002 113 X — 7 6 1
W — Tucker Biven (1-0). L — Holden Groher. 2B — Groher (SC), Andrew Clements (NA), Landon Tiesing (NA), Chase Loesch (NA). Records — Silver Creek 1-1-1, New Albany 4-1.
.
‘DORES DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — An eight-run fifth inning propelled Perry Central to a 12-3 triumph at Charlestown on Tuesday night.
Jackson Fifer led the Pirates at the plate with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Charlestown (3-1) will host Jennings County at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
.
PERRY CENTRAL 12, CHARLESTOWN 3
Perry Central 020 080 2 — 12 11 1
Charlestown 030 000 0 — 3 4 5
W — Reece Davis. L — Eric Wigginton. 2B — Nic Hilgenhold (PC), Cole Hess (PC), Davis (PC), Jackson Fifer (C), Wigginton (C). Records — Perry Central 1-2, Charlestown 3-1.
.
HORNETS BLANK BULLDOGS
HENRYVILLE — Dawson Hope tossed a complete-game two-hitter to lead Henryville to a 4-0 victory — its first of the season — over visiting Orleans on Tuesday afternoon.
Hope struck out eight while throwing just 78 pitches.
“Dawson pitched a very good game,” Hornets head coach Jeff Schroeder said. “He attacked the zone and the defense played well behind him. It was good to see us finally take the lead early in a game.:
Sam Guernsey hit a two-out solo home run to left-centerfield in the second inning to give Hope the only run he would need. Henryville (1-2) added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth frames.
Sam Gilles had half of the Hornets’ four hits.
“We still aren’t being aggressive at the plate, and our approaches/situational-hitting are not good. All that we can do is work hard to improve throughout the season,” Schroeder said.
.
HENRYVILLE 4, ORLEANS 0
Orleans 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Henryville 011 011 X — 4 4 0
W — Dawson Hope (1-2). L — Ian Hall (0-1). HR — Sam Guernsey (H). Records — Orleans 1-1, Henryville 1-2.
.
PIONEERS OUTLAST EASTERN
PEKIN — Providence outlasted host Eastern for a 9-6 win Tuesday.
The Pioneers plated three runs in the top of the first thanks to a pair of RBIs by Casey Kaelin. Providence's lead grew to 6-1 before the Musketeers scored four times in the fifth to get within one.
Senior Eli Watson led off the sixth with a triple before scoring on Landon Kruer's sacrifice fly to give the Pioneers some breathing room. Providence tallied twice more in the seventh, once on Kruer's RBI-double.
The Pioneers (2-3) next host Silver Creek on Friday.