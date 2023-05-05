SEYMOUR — A pair of Floyd Central pitchers combined for a one-hitter to lead the Highlanders to a 5-0 win at Seymour in high school baseball action Thursday evening.
Noah Wathen, the winning pitcher, allowed a single while fanning five over the first five frames. Blane Metz came on in the sixth and struck out five over the final two innings for Floyd.
The Highlanders tallied three runs in the fourth frame and two in the seventh en route to victory.
Justin Early led Floyd at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Seth Newkirk added a double and a pair of RBIs while scoring once.
The Highlanders (13-6) are scheduled to host Charlestown at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SEYMOUR 0
Floyd Central 000 300 2 — 5 5 1
Seymour 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
W — Noah Wathen. L — Perry. 2B — Seth Newkirk (FC).
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
CHARLESTOWN — Jeremiah Hasler picked up the complete-game victory to lead Class 3A No. 9 Charlestown to a 4-3 victory over visiting Austin on Thursday evening.
Hasler allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out 11 in the win, which ended the Pirates’ three-game losing streak.
Dawson Boyd and Jackson Snelling led Charlestown at the plate. Boyd went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI. Snelling was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Pirates (12-5, 4-2) are scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 6 p.m. this evening.
EAGLES TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Lanesville outslugged host New Washington for a 15-7 Southern Athletic Conference victory Thursday evening.
The Eagles led 4-2 through three innings before erupting for 11 runs in the top of the seventh. The Mustangs responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, but they weren't enough.
Jaxson Payne led Lanesville at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs while scoring three times. Nolyn Hall added three hits while Johnathon Albers and Nic Hublar added two apiece.
The Eagles (6-10, 2-1) are scheduled to visit Heritage Hills at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Mustangs (4-9, 1-4) are slated to host Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
DRAGONS EDGE COUGARS
RAMSEY — Silver Creek edged host North Harrison 2-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Thursday evening.
Dane DeWees picked up the victory on the mound for the Dragons (12-6, 5-0), who are scheduled to visit Southridge at 4 p.m. Saturday.
BRAVES BEAT HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Class A No. 8 Borden rolled to a 16-2 five-inning win at Henryville in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Thursday evening.
The Braves tallied three runs in the first, four in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and five in the fifth en route to victory.
Dylan Toler, Garrett Schmidt and Zander Keith led Borden's 15-hit attack with three apiece. Toler went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run. Schmidt was 3-for-3 with a double. Keith went 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Alex Schuler added a pair of home runs for the Braves.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher AJ Agnew. The senior allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out 10 in the abbreviated complete-game victory.
Cade Riley went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Hornets, who scored single runs in the third and fifth frames.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Saturday. Borden (10-5, 4-0) is scheduled to visit Salem at 9:30 a.m. while Henryville (7-10, 2-2) is slated to visit Brownstown Central at 11 a.m.
BORDEN 16, HENRYVILLE 2
Borden 341 35 — 16 15 1
Henryville 001 01 — 2 5 5
W — AJ Agnew (4-1). L — Bridges (2-2). 2B — Dylan Toler (B) 2, Brody Kennedy (B), Garrett Schmidt (B), Zander Keith (B), Cade Riley (H). 3B — Keith (B). HR — Alex Schuler (B) 2, Agnew (B), Toler (B). Records — Borden 10-5, 4-0; Henryville 7-10, 2-2.
