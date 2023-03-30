LOUISVILLE — New Albany Thursday game at Louisville Holy Cross
PIONEERS WIN IN WATSON'S DEBUT
RAMSEY — A trio of Providence pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Pioneers downed host North Harrison 14-4 to give new head coach Tre' Watson a win in his debut Wednesday.
Senior Grant Seebold allowed two unearned runs on one hit while walking one and fanning five over the first four frames to pick up the win. Noah Crone and Luke Kruer followed on the mound. Kruer walked two while striking out six over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Cole Huett, Gavin Jackson and Casey Kaelin paced the Pioneers at the plate. Huett, a sophomore, went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs while touching home twice. Jackson, a freshman, also went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles while driving in two runs and scoring one. Kaelin, a senior, was 3-for-4 at the plate with two triples and an RBI while scoring once.
Grant Borden and Kruer added two hits apiece for Providence (1-0), which will host West De Pere (Wisc.) at noon Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 14, NORTH HARRISON 4
Providence 031 121 6 — 14 15 2
North Harrison 020 020 0 — 4 2 6
W — Grant Seebold. L — Hoyer. 2B — Cole Huett (P) 2, Grant Borden (P), Gavin Jackson (P) 2. 3B — Casey Kaelin (P) 2, E. Tucker (NH). Records — Providence 1-0, North Harrison 0-2.
FLOYD BLANKS MARKSMEN
TELL CITY — Class 4A No. 9 Floyd Central cruised to an 11-0 five-inning win at Tell City in its season-opener Wednesday.
The Highlanders pitchers — Noah Wathen, Blane Metz and Coen Evrard — combined for a two-hit shutout. Wathen allowed a pair of singles while walking one and striking out six over the first three inning. Metz then struck out the side in the fourth before Evrard fanned two in the fifth to finish the game.
Wathen also helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs at the plate. Bishop Letson added a double and three RBIs while Ty Becker drove in a pair of runs for Floyd.
The Highlanders (1-0) will host Fort Wayne Carroll at 3 p.m. Saturday and South Dearborn around 5 p.m.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, TELL CITY 0
Floyd Central 220 34 — 11 8 0
Tell City 000 00 — 0 2 2
W — Noah Wathen. L — C. Stiff. 2B — Noah Wathen (FC), Bishop Letson (FC), Seth Newkirk (FC). Records — Floyd Central 1-0, Tell City 0-1.
DRAGONS WIN OPENER
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek scored seven runs in the first two innings en route to a 9-5 win over Maine West (Ill.) in its season-opener at Siegel High School on Wednesday.
The Dragons tallied three runs in the first frame and four in the second before adding single runs in the third and fourth.
Silver Creek (1-0) will face Clarksville (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. Thursday, then Blackman (Tenn.) at around 8:30 p.m. in two games at Blackman.
BLUEJACKETS BEAT BRAVES
MITCHELL — Mitchell edged Class A No. 3 Borden 6-5 in the season-opener for both Wednesday.
The Braves led 3-1 after the first inning, 4-1 after three and 5-2 through five before the Bluejackets scored four times in the sixth to pick up the win.
"We did some things well tonight and we have a few things we need to improve," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "We got a good start on the mound from Brody Kennedy, but we couldn't hold the lead. I was pleased with our defense. Dylan Toler had a good night at the plate. Some of the other guys had good approaches tonight. It's early. This gives us some feedback to work on. We'll get things right in practice this week."
Dylan Toler led the Braves at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. AJ Agnew, the losing pitcher, added a double and reached base three times while Brody Kennedy had a pair of RBIs.
On the mound, Kennedy allowed an earned run on two hits while walking three, hitting one and striking out two over the first three innings.
Mitchell only had five hits, but four of those were doubles.
Borden (0-1) is scheduled to host Crawford County at noon Saturday.
MITCHELL 6, BORDEN 5
Borden 301 010 0 — 5 6 0
MItchell 100 014 X — 6 5 0
W — Simon Gaines (1-0). L — AJ Agnew (0-1). 2B — Dylan Toler (B), Simon Gaines (M), Casyn Herald (M), AJ Agnew (B), Bryson Zeeks (M), Gibson Glassco (M). 3B — Dylan Toler (B). Records — Borden 0-1, Mitchell 1-0.
PIRATES OUTLAST REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Garrett Titzer's RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted host Charlestown to a 10-9 win over Southwestern in the Pirates' home opener Wednesday night.
The junior also picked up the win on the mound for Charlestown, which tallied three times in the first inning, twice in the third, twice in the fifth, once in the sixth and once in the eighth before winning the game late.
Dawson Boyd led the Pirates at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring once. Noah Tilton and Nick Broady drove in two runs apiece while Jackson Snelling touched home thrice and Broady and Boomer Hester two times each. Broady also swiped a pair of bases.
Charlestown (2-0) is slated to host Henryville at 5 p.m. today.
CHARLESTOWN 10, SOUTHWESTERN 9
Southwestern 300 401 010 00 — 9 4 4
Charlestown 302 021 010 01 — 10 7 6
W — Garrett Titzer. L — Stockdale. 2B — Noah Tilton (CH), Stockdale (S). Records — Southwestern 0-1, Charlestown 2-0.
