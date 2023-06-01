HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Seniors have helped Jeff catch fire late

JEFFERSONVILLE — If you happen to have been around Jeffersonville last week, or this week, and have spotted a teenager with dyed blond hair there is a reason.
It has become a tradition for the Red Devils to lighten their hair color in the postseason.
“It started when Coach (Derek) Ellis was here, maybe five of six years ago,” Brett Denby, one of six seniors on the team, said.
The Blond Bombers are coming off their 27th sectional title after their come-from-behind 4-3 win over favored Floyd Central in the Class 4A New Albany Sectional final Monday.
Denby and his classmates have helped the Red Devils (18-11), who will face No. 10 Castle (23-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Evansville, catch fire late in the season.
Ironically the Red Devils, who have won nine of their last 10 games, began their hot streak with a 12-2 triumph over the Knights on May 6.
“I said after the Castle game that we were starting to turn the corner,” first-year Jeff coach Shayne Stock said. “We’ve talked about that mental toughness since the fall, when I was hired. This game is tough, you fail seven out of 10 times (at the plate). If you’re not mentally tough, it won’t work for you. We’ve talked and talked about playing until the 21st out is recorded.”
That was never more the case than in last week’s sectional, when the Red Devils outlasted Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament champion Seymour 4-3 in the semifinals then rallied to beat the Highlanders by the same score in the final.
“Most of the season the games we did lose, we kind of beat ourselves,” Denby said. “We didn’t close games out and made mistakes that came back and bit us. ... (But) all season when we get punched in the mouth we’ve responded. That’s kind of our identity.”
“We really didn’t hang our heads once we got down toward the end of games,” senior centerfielder Jaden Hart added. “We just kept pushing back and fighting back. That led us to winning games toward the end of the season.”
Denby, a Georgia-signee who is batting .310 with a team-high 19 RBIs, and Hart, who is hitting .390 with two home runs and 15 stolen bases, have been mainstays in the Jeff lineup the past few seasons. They have led a class that also includes Dakota Pitman, Hunter Flowers, Aiden Neimi and Ronald Ellis.
“We’ve got a really good senior class and a really good junior class, there are a lot more of them,” said Stock, who has 10 juniors on his roster.
In addition to his seniors, Stock has received plenty of support from his coaching staff, which includes his father and Indiana Hall of Famer Wayne Stock, the long-time coach at Clarksville.
“He was my assistant every year in college. When I got the (head-coaching) job at Transylvania he retired from Clarksville and was my assistant for 17 years. ... He’s my bench coach, like the Don Zimmer of Jeff baseball, he’s an idea guy,” the younger Stock said. “I lean on him a lot. The game is the same, but the high school rules are different. The DH [designated hitter] can hit for anybody, there are re-entry rules and the speed-up runners. High school kids are a little different (too).”
Speaking of different, Stock expects to see a different pitcher than the ones the Red Devils saw in their 10-run triumph over the Knights at Don Poole Field earlier this season.
“You won’t see any of those pitchers that pitched against us,” he said. “They did not throw their top two pitchers.”
Jeff will likely face Castle ace Cam Tilly on Saturday. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is an Auburn recruit who could be selected in this summer’s Major League Baseball draft.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Stock, who will likely start junior right-hander Logan Bingham. “Tilly is pretty darn good.”