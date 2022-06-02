HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Seniors lead Silver Creek into regional

SELLERSBURG — Dominic Decker is quick to credit those who have come before him for the success that he and his classmates have had while in the blue and orange.
“The legacy that every other player has left here has been a winner mentality,” the Silver Creek senior pitcher-infielder said. “We want it more than the next guy. All we know is hard work and competition.”
Fifth-ranked Creek will carry that mentality into Saturday’s Southridge Regional. The Dragons (27-6) will face Connersville (12-16-1) around 1 p.m. in the second semifinal, after Evansville Memorial (17-8) meets Vincennes Lincoln (13-10) in the first semi, at League Stadium. The championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that night.
Coming off its fifth consecutive sectional title Silver Creek will try for its third regional championship in four seasons behind the senior quintet of Decker, Garret Allen, Bailey Hale, Dawson Hope and Colin Kapust.
“It’s going to be hard to stop us when we be ourselves,” Kapust, a pitcher-utilityman, said after the Dragons’ 14-2 triumph over Corydon Central in Monday’s Madison Sectional final.
Kapust has been a key player all season for Silver Creek. On the mound, the right-hander is 9-2 with a 1.59 earned-run average. At the plate, he’s hitting .364. In Monday’s two wins (the Dragons also beat Scottsburg 12-1 in the first sectional semifinal), Kapust went 5-for-6 at the dish and hit a pair of home runs in the final.
Kapust had just finished eighth-grade when his older brother, Tyler (who recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Southern Indiana), and the Dragons lost 6-1 to Andrean in the state final.
Silver Creek’s seniors have helped Creek go 73-25-1 (a .737 winning percentage) in the three seasons since then.
As freshmen, they were on the team that went 23-10 and won sectional and regional titles before losing 2-1 to Edgewood in the semistate.
The fivesome then lost its sophomore season to COVID-19 before coming back last season with a 23-9-1 campaign that ended with a 2-1 11-inning loss to eventual state champion Southridge in the regional semifinals.
“(Losing last year) was a motivating factor,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said. “For all those guys to get that close, and for Southridge to win the whole thing, I think they understood they could at least go to state. It definitely motivated them.”
That carried over into the Dragons’ offseason program of conditioning and weightlifting.
“I don’t think we lifted as hard in the history of Silver Creek as we did this year,” Kapust said. “It really set the tone at the start of the year. That built team chemistry.
“I’ve been with these guys since January, almost every day. We don’t want to disappoint the coaching staff. I didn’t regret a single day of it. It’s the best fun I’ve had.”
The Dragons started the season with back-to-back victories before losing two of their next three (to teams from Tennessee, Alabama and Louisville St. Xavier). After dropping the first game of a mid-April doubleheader at Columbus North, Creek was 6-5. Since then, though, the Dragons have gone 21-1.
“Early in the year, in January and February, I kept saying, ‘We have an opportunity to be really good,’” Coach Decker recalled. “Then the season started and the bottom of the order wasn’t doing what I thought they’d do. Then I thought, ‘Maybe we are not as good as I thought.’
“Then we went to Madison (on May 9) and beat them 14-0 and the bottom of the order hit. That’s when I started thinking we might have a chance to be really special.”
Pitching and defense have been solid all season, according to Decker. The Dragons are threatening to break school records in batting average (they’re hitting .354 collectively), ERA (2.18) and fielding percentage (.960).
“I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates,” Dominic Decker, the coach’s son, said. “We deserved it. We’ve worked super hard. I’ve grown up being around the team.”
The pitcher-second baseman has been a key component. On the mound the Colorado Mesa-signee is 6-1 with three saves and a 1.11 ERA. At the plate, he’s hitting a team-high .410.
Additionally Hale, who has signed with Oakland City University, has anchored the Dragons behind the plate while batting .386. Allen has been a key contributor defensively in the outfield while Hope has helped out in spots.
In all, Creek has six players hitting .300 or more. Junior first baseman Tyler Bach and junior centerfielder Dane DeWees are both batting .370 while junior shortstop Jace Burton has been a key hitter as well.
“Up and down (the lineup), one through nine, you’ve got to be locked in,” Corydon Central coach Robby Ort, whose team lost twice to the Dragons this season, said of them. “There is not one guy you look at and go, ‘Ok, we can relax on this guy.’ You’ve got to be able to come at them with your best stuff if you want to be successful.”
Next up for the Dragons are the surprising Spartans, winners of the Rushville Sectional, which also included No. 6 Batesville. Connersville is led by junior catcher Chase Bentley. The Evansville-commit is hitting a team-high .434.
“Once you get here everybody is good,” Coach Decker said. “They’ve got a couple of really good pitchers and a catcher going to Evansville. They are well-coached, they’ll sacrifice. We just have to play good defense and pitch good. If our offense is anything like it’s been I think we’ll be OK.”
If the Dragons, who average 9.2 runs a game, can beat the Spartans the winner between the Tigers and Alices will await in the final.
Win or lose, though, Creek’s tight-knit seniors will lead the way.
“We’re just one big unit. We don’t play selfish baseball,” Hale said. “I’ve been a part of this team since my freshman year, the senior class is really, really close.”