HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Several locals earn All-State honors

Four players from Clark and Floyd counties have been named All-State by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
New Albany senior shortstop/pitcher Tucker Biven earned that recognition in Class 4A, as did Silver Creek junior second baseman Jace Burton and senior shortstop/pitcher Dominic Decker in 3A, as well as Borden senior outfielder/pitcher Gavin Gentry in Class A.
Additionally, six other locals garnered All-State honorable mention when the teams were released earlier this week. They were New Albany senior first baseman Andrew Clements and Bulldogs senior outfielder Garrett Jones, along with Jeffersonville senior outfielder Kannon Stull, in 4A; Silver Creek senior pitcher/utilityman Colin Kapust in 3A and Borden junior third baseman/pitcher AJ Agnew and Braves junior outfielder/infielder Dylan Toler in Class A.
Biven, who was recognized at shortstop for the second straight year, batted .474 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring a team-high 46 runs for the Bulldogs. On the mound, the right-hander was 8-2 with a 1.67 earned-run average. In 58 2/3 innings pitched, the University of Louisville-signee allowed 22 runs (14 earned) on 37 hits while walking 28 and striking out 91.
Clements hit .402 with 11 doubles and one triple while topping the team in home runs (seven) and RBIs (55). The Mount St. Joseph-signee also scored 32 times.
Jones batted .408 with six doubles, one triple, one homer and 20 RBIs while scoring 40 runs.
Stull, a University of Evansville-signee, batted .464 with a team-high 39 hits — including a team-best 13 doubles — and a team-high 34 RBIs while scoring 16 runs.
Decker, who was recognized at shortstop for the second straight year, batted .418 with a team-high 17 doubles, two triples, one homer and a team-best 45 RBIs. He also scored 41 runs and swiped 17 bases. On the mound, the right-hander went 5-1 with two saves while posting a 1.07 ERA in 11 appearances. In 32 2/3 innings pitched, the Colorado Mesa-signee allowed nine runs (five earned) while walking 16 and fanning 32.
Burton batted .445 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 32 runs and swiping 11 bases.
Kapust hit .361 with seven doubles, a triple, three homers and 25 RBIs at the plate. On the mound, the right-hander went 10-3 with a 1.62 ERA. In 61 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed 19 runs (14 earned) on 59 hits while walking 15 and fanning 70.
Gentry, who was recognized as an outfielder, hit .407 with eight doubles, a triple, four homers and a team-high 33 RBIs. He also scored 36 times and swiped 14 bases. On the mound, the left-hander went 5-2 with one save while posting a 0.95 ERA. In 51 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed 14 runs (seven earned) on 33 hits while walking 13 and striking out 73.
Agnew batted .405 with seven doubles, four homers and 32 RBIs. He also scored 25 runs and stole 13 bases. On the mound, the right-hander went 7-0 with a 1.65 ERA. In 42 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 23 hits while walking 18 and fanning 55.
Toler hit .316 with a team-high 11 doubles, one triple, two homers and 31 RBIs while scoring 17 runs. Additionally, he posted a 1.000 fielding percentage.
The complete teams are listed below.
.
CLASS 4A
Pitchers: Ethan McCormick (West Lafayette Harrison), Drew Dickson (Zionsville), Gage Stanifer (Westfield).
Catcher: Sam Gladd (Columbia City).
1st base: Nick Wiley (Mooresville).
2nd base: Josh Adamczewski (Lake Central).
3rd base: Jake Winzenread (Lawrence North).
Shortstop: Tucker Biven (New Albany).
Outfielders: Garrison Barile (Center Grove), Max Clark (Franklin), Connor Misch (Lake Central).
Honorable mention: Collin Lindsey (Westfield); Drew Bradley (Jasper); Andrew Clements (New Albany); Garrett Jones (New Albany); Kannon Stull (Jeffersonville); John Curl (Kokomo); Kevin Hall (Munster); Luke Legault (New Palestine); Brayden Rouse (East Central); Connor Foley (Jasper); Gavin Smith (Logansport); Joe Huffman (Avon); Cameron Decker (Evansville North); Brody Chrisman (Northridge); Carson Dunn (Fishers); Jack Brown (Fishers); Gavin Collins (Northridge); Chris Hedinger (Jasper); Owen Quinn (Lawrence North); Ethan Lyke (Evansville Central); Joey Wilmoth (Fishers); Kevin Reed (Martinsville); Brayden Risedorph (East Noble); Caden Crowell (Valparaiso); Conor Pangburn (Lake Central); Ethan Ianni (Columbus East).
.
CLASS 3A
Pitchers: Mitchell Dean (Western), Andrew Dutkanych (Brebeuf), Peyton Niksch (Andrean).
C: Keifer Wilson (Greencastle).
1B: Brycen Hannah (John Glenn).
2B: Jace Burton (Silver Creek).
3B: Collin Stephens (John Glenn).
SS: Dominic Decker (Silver Creek).
OFs: Evan Pearce (Oak Hill), Parker Dean (Western), Grady Keppling (New Prairie).
Honorable mention: Jax Kalemba (Andrean); Alex Watkins (Western); David Edwards (Scottsburg); Gabe Skelton (West Vigo); Brayton Bowen (Lebanon); Brookes Walters (North Montgomery); Grant Brooks (Wawasee); Carter Murphy (West Vigo); Silas Kaser (John Glenn); Ian Potts (Peru); Joe Chrapliwy (John Glenn); Landon Carr (Northview); Jayden Ohmer (Brebeuf); Jayce Lee (SB St. Joseph); Drew Lanning (Lawrenceburg); Cole Wise (Northwestern); Dalton Wasson (Heritage); Colin Kapust (Silver Creek).
.
CLASS 2A
Pitchers: Alec Hershberger (Fairfield), Wyatt Blinn (Cascade), Owen Willard (Eastside).
C: Chase Long (Delphi).
1B: Ben Seitzinger (Mitchell).
2B: Cayden Calloway (Eastern-Greentown).
3B: Dawson Glassco (Mitchell).
SS: Gavin Lash (Wapahani).
OFs: Gabe Eslinger (Linton-Stockton), Andrew Wiggins (Heritage Christian), Kevin Corcoran (Illiana Christian), Wade Peters (Carroll-Flora).
Honorable mention: Luke Willmann (Wapahani); Logan Gibbs (Cascade); Hunter Allen (Prairie Heights); Caleb Snyder (Monroe Central); Trey Pitcock (Boone Grove); Jamari Pamlin (Centerville); Noah Stephen (Seeger); Bracey Brenemen (Linton-Stockton); Aidyn Coffey (Monroe Central); Levi Mavrick (Eastern Greentown); Caleb Edwards (Seeger); Bradyn Douglas (Frankton); Reid Keisling (Eastern Greentown); Eli Harshbarger (Carroll Flora); Ian VanBeel (Illiana Christian); Corbin Snyder (Eastern Greentown); Grayson Knight (University); Will Eldridge (Carroll Flora); Brock Buckley (Covenant Christian).
.
CLASS A
Pitchers: Peyton Merica (Rising Sun), Ben Mazur (Lafayette Central Catholic).
C: Nick Miller (Fremont).
1B: Chase Smith (Cowan).
2B: Brady Yeryar (Shakamak).
3B: Owen Winters (Kouts).
SS: Ethan Bock (Fremont).
OFs: Gavin Gentry (Borden), Korbin Lawson (Tri-County), Seth Wagler (Barr-Reeve).
Honorable mention: AJ Agnew (Borden); Dylan Toler (Borden); Oscar Pegg (Shakamak); Mo Lloyd (Southwood); Nick Swartzentruber (Barr-Reeve); Derron Hazzard (Riverton Parker); Owen Munn (Laf. Central Catholic); Gabe Kahl (Elkhart Christian Academy); Peyton Robins (Riverton Parke); Dylan Kindig (Argos); Brennen Martin (Dugger Union); Elijah Quasebarth (North White); Colton Stull (Barr-Reeve); Hunter Collings (Riverton Parke); Joey Spin (Caston); Gabe Pentecost (Fremont); Bradley Ferrell (South Central Union Mills); Carter Crews (Springs Valley).