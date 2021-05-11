HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Shamrocks outlast Dragons 3-2

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek had Kentucky’s top-ranked team on the ropes several times Tuesday.
However, Louisville Trinity made enough plays to squeeze out a 3-2 triumph over the Class 3A No. 5 Dragons.
“We have to hit better with runners in scoring position,” said junior infielder and pitcher Dominic Decker, whose team stranded 11 baserunners in the loss. “The first inning was really big, having bases loaded, we have to come away with something. Now that we’ve been in that spot, hopefully we’ll get better.”
The Dragons (13-6-1) loaded the bases three times and had two runners on when the game ended. Silver Creek pushed across its only runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
In the sixth, Bailey Hale walked. His courtesy runner, Garrett Allen, moved to second when Jace Burton was hit by a pitch. Allen advanced to third on Dane DeWees' bunt, then scored on Landon Scherzinger's single.
In the bottom of the seventh, Colin Kapust and Holden Groher started off with singles before reliever Robbie Reed struck out Hale and Burton. DeWees then hit a ball to the right of Shamrocks second baseman Jake Schweitzer, who made a diving stop but threw wildly, allowing a run to score. However Reed got Landen Scherzinger on a called third strike to end the game.
Trinity out-hit the Dragons 7-6 while the hosts committed four miscues.
“We were kind of uncharacteristic with errors,” Creek coach Joe Decker said. “We kind of kicked it around. We’ve been really good defensively. You’re not going to beat a team like that leaving 11 on base (either).”
Silver Creek loaded the bases in the third when Dominic Decker reached on an infield hit and, one out later, Groher, the starting pitcher, singled. Burton walked, but winning pitcher Isaiah Taylor (5-0) induced DeWees to pop up to short.
In the first Kapust walked and Groher was hit by a pitch. After two ground outs DeWees struck out to end the rally.
“We’ve played against them multiple times,” Groher who has committed to Butler University, said of the Shamrocks. “I play travel ball and I know most of them. They are really good baseball players. They are probably the best hitting team we’ll play all year. Luckily they aren’t in Indiana. But we fought hard. That’s definitely a team we could have beat.”
Trinity (24-1), which is ranked No. 1 in Kentucky, won its eighth straight. Its only loss was to Floyd Central on April 26.
The Shamrocks pushed home a run in the third when Ethan Hodge hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Josh Castleman, who led off with an infield single.
The Shamrocks added a run in the fourth when Korbyn Dickerson scored on an error, when a throw after a ground out by Reed got away from Kapust at first.
A sacrifice fly by Trinity’s Matt Klein off Decker, who came on in relief in the sixth inning, scored Brady Willis, who had walked, making it a 3-0 game.
Silver Creek left the bases loaded when Durick struck out swinging and Grahm Kerber looked at strike three against reliever Nate Tencza in the sixth.
Reed came on in the seventh, moving from second base, to get the final outs.
“We’re disappointed. We feel like we should have come out with a win,” Groher said. “Today, I was throwing a lot of fastballs and sliders. I was just trying to fight and compete.”
Trinity coach Rick Arnold was happy to get away with a win.
“The story of the night is we just didn’t finish until the last pitch,” Arnold said. “We had runners on third and just didn’t get them in. I coached a terrible game. I put the steal sign on when I was gambling on breaking ball. This game, us not playing well, is on me and I’ll tell my team that.”
Silver Creek plays at Lanesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday night and at Scottsburg on Thursday before hosting highly-regarded Indianapolis Cathedral in a Saturday doubleheader.
“To hold them to three runs and making the errors ... it would have been great to win that game,” Joe Decker said. “I told our guys, 'It’s a tournament-type environment.' When you get in those type of situations you have to do some things different. All we care about is getting better for the end of the season.”
LOUISVILLE TRINITY 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Lou. Trinity 010 110 0 — 3 7 2
Silver Creek 000 001 1 — 2 6 4
W — Isaiah Taylor (5-0). L — Holden Groher (2-3). S — Robbie Reed. 2B — Matt Klein (T). Records — Trinity 24-1. Silver Creek 13-6-1.